We’ve heard for weeks that the NFL will be launching its own streaming service. It now has.

And there’s an important development that football fans need to know about. NFL+ replaces Game Pass. As of today, Game Pass will no longer be available in the United States.

The good news is that the same features from Game Pass are available on NFL+, at a lower price. Game Pass went for $100 per year. NFL+, at the premium level that unlocks the content previously available on Game Pass, costs $79.99 per year, or $9.99 per month.

The non-premium level of NFL+ is available for $39.99 per year, or $4.99 per month. It includes live local and primetime games on mobile devices and tables, live out-of-marker preseason games on all devices, live game audio, and NFL library programming.

The premium service includes full-game replays, condensed replays, and coaches film.

Frankly, there’s no real value in the non-premium level. But there’s HUGE value in the premium level.

I’m going to buy the premium service, right now. (Then again, it’s a write-off for me. Even though, as write-offs go, chocolates taste a lot better.)

We’ll let you know how it looks and, more importantly, how it works. Last year, changes to Game Pass prompted widespread complaints. Hopefully, NFL+ will feature fewer minuses.

NFL+ debuts, replacing Game Pass originally appeared on Pro Football Talk