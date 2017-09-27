NFL Dawgs - 2017 Week Three

• For the second straight week Todd Gurley had a touchdown rush and a touchdown reception in the same game as the Los Angeles Rams edged out the San Francisco 49ers 41-39 last Thursday night. Gurley had 113 yards rushing on 28 attempts with two scores on the ground. He also had five receptions for 36 yards and another touchdown as a receiver. Gurley has six total touchdowns this season after having six in the entire 2016 season. Check out these numbers…

Todd Gurley - Career Scoring Comparison

Total Touches Total TDs Scores 2015 250 10 1 in every 25 touches 2016 321 6 1 in every 54 touches 2017 76 6 1 in every 13 touches

*** Touches = Rush Attempts + Receptions

Here are some of the highlights courtesy of the NFL and the NFL Network.

• Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions fell inches short and lost to the Atlanta Falcons. Stafford is now 1-3 all-time against the Dirty Birds with his lone win coming in 2014. He ended up completing 25-of-45 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown. Stafford also had two rushes for 19 yards.

• One of Stafford’s collegiate teammates (albeit for only one season in 2008) had a good game. A.J. Green had ten receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Green Bay Packers. He had just ten receptions in his first two games combined. Green reached two milestones in this game. He now has 501 career receptions and 50 career touchdown receptions. It was just his seventh career game with both 10 catches AND a touchdown reception. Here are those games…

A.J. Green - NFL Games with 10+ Rec,100+ Rec Yds and 1+ TD Rec

Receptions Yards Receiving TD Receptions 2011 vs. Broncos 10 124 1 2014 vs. Steelers 11 224 1 2015 vs. Ravens 10 227 2 2015 vs. Steelers 11 118 1 2016 vs. Jets 12 180 1 2016 vs. Dolphins 10 173 1 2017 vs. Packers 10 111 1

• Ben Watson had three receptions for 12 yards and a touchdown as his Baltimore Ravens fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England. This was his first touchdown reception since the final week of the 2015 season against the Falcons. It was also his 39th career touchdown reception. He also had a tackle in the game (not quite the play he had against Champ Bailey, but it was still a tackle).

• Isaiah McKenzie returned punts like normal for the Denver Broncos as he ran back one for 16 yards as he also fair caught three. He also ran for four yards on a rush as well.

• David Andrews (Patriots), Clint Boling (Bengals) and Ben Jones (Titans) all started on the offensive line for their respective teams. Andrews also helped out New England with a fumble recovery to continue a drive.

• Chris Conley (Chiefs) saw action but did not have a reception.

• On defense, Justin Houston found another quarterback as he collected his fourth sack of the season plus six tackles as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers. Since his Chiefs and the Chargers are in the same division is not a surprise that his six career sacks against the Chargers is the second most against any team. Here are teams he punishes the most...

Justin Houston - Most Career Sacks Against in NFL

Career Games Sacks vs. Broncos 10 11 1/2 vs. Chargers 9 6 vs. Eagles 2 5 1/2 vs. Patriots 4 4 Seven teams tied with... 3

Here is how the former Dawgs did defensively…

Tackles Made by Former Bulldogs - Week Three

Team Tackles Alec Ogletree Rams 9 Reshad Jones Dolphins 8 Thomas Davis Panthers 7 Justin Houston Chiefs 6 Shawn Williams Bengals 5 Ramik Wilson Chiefs 3 Charles Johnson Panthers 2 Abry Jones Jaguars 2 Corey Moore Texans 2 Cornelius Washington Lions 2 Geno Atkins Bengals 1 Leonard Floyd Bears 1 Garrison Smith Seahawks 1

• Speaking of Garrison Smith, I saw him in Nashville last week at my hotel and he was dressed in all Bulldog gear last Saturday night.

• Jordan Jenkins (Jets) and Maurice Smith (Dolphins) also saw action on defense for their respective teams.

• Blair Walsh (Seahawks) did not attempt a field goal in his game, but was 3-for-3 in extra points. He also kicked off four times and two of them were touchbacks.

• Reggie Davis is back with Falcons. He caught eight passes for Atlanta in the preseason, but was cut and picked up by the Browns who put him on their inactive list. After the Browns waived Davis this week, the Falcons picked him and will place him on the practice squad.

• Injured Reserve - Brandon Boykin (Ravens), Brandon Kublanow (Ravens), Keith Marshall (Redskins), Quincy Mauger (Falcons) and Malcolm Mitchell (Patriots)

• Inactive - Tyler Catalina (Redskins), Cordy Glenn (Bills), John Jenkins (Bears) and John Theus (Panthers)

• Practice squad - Sterling Bailey (Buccaneers) and Orson Charles (Chiefs)