NFL on Davante Adams: All concussion protocols were fully followed

Packers receiver Davante Adams missed only one play in the fourth quarter on Sunday night after sustaining a hard hit from 49ers safety Jimmie Ward, which did not immediately appear to be enough time for a thorough evaluation.

But Adams said after the win that medical staff could immediately see he didn’t have a concussion. Now the NFL has issued a statement saying that the league is satisfied all concussion protocols were fully followed.

“As with any play that leads to a media al evaluation, we followed up with the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant and team medical staff to review the sequence of events. All concussion protocols were fully followed,” the NFL said. “Adams was cleared by both the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant and the team doctor. Additionally, the team medical staff continued to monitor him throughout the remainder of the game as is standard practice.”

Adams was shown on the television broadcast being briefly evaluated in the blue medical tent. He returned to the field after the Packers called a timeout before a third-down play.

Adams then caught a pair of passes on Green Bay’s game-winning drive, setting up Mason Crosby‘s 51-yard field goal.

