NFL: Dalvin Cook’s legal situation will be monitored, his status will be unchanged

Mike Florio
·1 min read
The civil allegations of assault and battery against Vikings running back Dalvin Cook have landed on the NFL’s radar screen. For now, the NFL will be taking no action as to Cook.

“The matter will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email. “We will continue to monitor developments but there’s no change to his status as this is a civil complaint.”

Paid leave usually isn’t on the table for civil allegations. Here, no criminal complaints have been filed by either party — and allegations will be made by and against Cook.

Absent criminal charges or other developments, the NFL won’t be doing anything as to Cook as the litigation unfolds. Given the speed (or lack thereof) with which civil litigation unfolds, the league likely won’t be in position to impose discipline on Cook until 2023, at the earliest.

NFL: Dalvin Cook’s legal situation will be monitored, his status will be unchanged originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

