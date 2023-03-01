NFL daft simulator offers up 3 huge trades for Steelers

Depending on how the first round plays out, the Pittsburgh Steelers could have some very interesting options in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. This includes what could be some very enticing trade offers. We just ran a draft sim for the Steelers on Pro Football Network and they gave us three very interesting offers for the No. 17 overall pick. Let us know which one you would take.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos brought a nice mix of picks in this draft as well as a big-time future pick. In this scenario the Steelers would send the No. 17 overall pick in exchange for the No. 67 and No. 68 picks as well as the Broncos first-round pick in 2024. It’s a huge move completely out of the first round but could reap huge rewards with that future first.

Atlanta Falcons

In this trade scenario from the Atlanta Falcons, the Steelers would send the No. 17 pick and the No. 120 pick to the Falcons for the No. 44 pick this year as well as Atlanta’s first and second-round picks in 2024. This would be a huge return for the future if Atlanta struggled next season.

Kansas City Chiefs

Of all the trades, this one from the Chiefs is the least appealing to me. The Steelers would send the No. 17 and No. 80 picks this year for the Chiefs No. 31 pick in 2023 as well as their first and second-round picks in 2024. Those are going to be low picks in the round and compared to the Falcons pick, doesn’t offer much value for the Steelers.

