NFL Dads Matthew Slater and Parris Campbell, Jr. Work to Prioritize Family Play Time In The Off-Season

Family time gets squeezed during football season, so these dads make sure the off-season is full of fun.

LEGOLAND New York

When most parents peruse a job listing, PTO—short for “paid time off”—quickly jumps out as a desirable selling point. However, with the help of some dads who just happen to play in the National Football League, Lego is encouraging parents to consider the importance of a different kind of PTO.

The toy company is calling it “Play Time Off” to highlight the benefits both parents and kids receive when they have the opportunity to play together.

One of those players is wide receiver Matthew Slater, who just completed his 16th and final season with the New England Patriots. While he is spending time this offseason transitioning to a coaching role within the organization, the father of four knows all too well the challenges of carving out family playtime amid a busy NFL season.

“The NFL season requires a significant time commitment with practice and travel, so I had to be really intentional about making myself available to my family as my schedule permitted,” Slater explains. “We remain active as a family during my offseason, which sometimes means we play in the basement in the winter since it gets pretty cold in New England. But when the weather is nice, we go outside and encourage our kids to be as active as possible.”

LEGOLAND New York recently hosted Slater and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Parris Campbell, Jr., for the inaugural “Pros of Play Day,” during which they competed with their families in a series of games and challenges set up throughout the park.

“Competing as I do for a living, it was fun to compete in a different type of setting while also having fun with the kids and with the family,” Campbell says. “My favorite challenge was the fire escape, where we had to pump the handles to get fire trucks to move down to the other end of the ride and then get out and pump water to put the fire out. My son and I were working hard. It was like a bicep workout for both of us.”

LEGOLAND New York

It was a stark but fun change for Slater and Campbell, who both stress that settling into a family routine is one of the first orders of business when the offseason starts. While Campbell prioritizes making sure he's around for bedtime as much as possible during the NFL season, he can set aside time earlier in the day for family activities throughout the rest of the year.

“I try to schedule all of my training and other offseason obligations in the morning,” he says. “That way, we have all afternoon together as a family, and I'm home to hang out and play. It doesn’t take long for everyone to make the transition.”

How Playtime Benefits Parents

Below the surface of the fun and games that define playtime, there are ways in which it lays the groundwork for healthy and effective parenting. According to Joel Frank, PsyD., a Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Neuropsychologist at Duality Psychological Services, there are significant payoffs when kids and parents can tap into the shared experience of play.

“When we engage in playful activities together, we're not just playing; we're weaving a tapestry of memories and inviting calm into our lives,” Dr. Frank says. “It's a chance for us, as parents, to breathe out the stress, laugh, and let go, if only for a moment, and experience the same joy and relaxation as our children.”

For both Campbell and Slater, family playtime helps keep them grounded. While he might get paid to play a game, it’s easy to lose sight of the social and recreational aspects that made him fall in love with football as a kid now that football has become his vocation.

“When you talk about play, in my mind, it should equal fun,” Campbell says. “It should equal memories. It should equal togetherness. And, you know, I think my kids have brought that perspective back to me that maybe I lost over my professional career. So you know, they've helped me out a ton in that regard.”

LEGOLAND New York

“Quality time with my kids highlights the importance of enjoying the fun and finding the childlike joy in those moments of play,” Slater adds. “There are times when the business and performance aspects of professional football can distract from the passion and the love that I originally had when I found the game. But playing with my kids brings me back to that passion, and whether it's sport or anything else you're passionate about, you should always return to that first love.”

Why Play Time Is Good for Kids

Family playtime is also beneficial for kids. A 2018 report from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) highlighted how play can reduce stress, depression, and fatigue while empowering kids and encouraging independence when adults allow them to guide the process.

“Playtime allows kids to practice decision-making, social skills, emotional role-playing, and using their imagination and creativity,” says Becca Wallace, PsyD, a psychologist with Children's Hospital New Orleans. “When kids are building with blocks, Lego, or play dough, they are allowing their imagination to lead where it goes, interacting with others they are building with, and making decisions about what to do next.”

“Playtime also teaches children social skills like sharing, negotiating, and taking turns,” adds Dr. Frank. “Adults guide and learn alongside them, emphasizing the importance of empathy and understanding. Family play helps children learn about societal roles and norms, enhancing their ability to empathize by viewing situations from others' perspectives.”

Those benefits are great reminders for parents when they have to coax themselves into participating in playtime or when playtime creates a mess that needs to be cleaned up. Slater has been dealing firsthand with the hazards of his kids’ current enthusiasm for all things LEGO, but he’s managed to keep a healthy perspective about it all.

“We currently have LEGOS all over our house. I think I stepped on three or four on my way to the bathroom the other night,” he says with a chuckle. “But it's been so much fun. I was laughing with my parents the other day about how devastated I was when my mom got rid of my LEGO collection, so it's been a blast to see my kids find that passion and to get to enjoy it again with them.”



LEGOLAND New York

