The Chiefs are reportedly expected to cut defensive end Frank Clark after the two sides could not reach an agreement on a reworked deal. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

As the 2023 free agency period draws nearer, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space before the start of the new league year. Some do it to create flexibility for trades and signings, while others do it out of necessity if they're over the cap.

Here are some of the biggest releases ahead of free agency and how they'll affect each team. All figures courtesy of Over the Cap:

Frank Clark expected to be cut by Kansas City Chiefs

Clark and the Chiefs weren't able to reach common ground on a reworked deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and the expectation is Kansas City will release him.

Tennessee Titans cut pass rusher Bud Dupree

Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract in 2021. But two seasons later he'll be looking for another team. Releasing Dupree saves the Titans $9.35 million but comes with a dead cap hit of $10.85 million, per Over the Cap. He was owed $17 million in base salary this season, so the decision makes sense for the cut-heavy Titans.

Titans cut OL Taylor Lewan

Lewan was the first of many surprise veteran cuts by the Titans this offseason. The oft-injured former Pro Bowl offensive lineman cleared $14.84 million off Tennessee's books.

Titans cut WR Robert Woods

Woods lasted just one season with the Titans and is back on the market after being released. He saved the team $12.01 million in salary cap with a dead cap hit of $2.59 million.

Titans cut LB Zach Cunningham

Cunningham earned a four-year, $58 million deal in 2020 but saved the Titans $8.92 million with his release. He will cost the team $4.5 million in dead cap in 2023, though.

Titans K Randy Bullock

Bullock wasn't a big cut, but will save Tennessee $2.13 million in 2023.

Kendricks had played his entire career in Minnesota before the Vikings released him. That move saved the team $9.5 million, but will come with a $1.93 million dead cap hit.

Story continues

Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota