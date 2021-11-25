Report: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb won't play vs. Raiders

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb won't be taking the field on Thursday. According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, Lamb couldn't pass the final concussion test and will not play against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lamb suffered a concussion during the 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. There was a lot of optimism Lamb could play on Thursday, even with the short turnaround, but it appears he couldn't get the final approval, which would have come from the team physician or an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant.

This isn't the best development for the Cowboys. They're already without their other top wide receiver, Amari Cooper, who was placed on the COVID-19 list last week and has to stay there for at least 10 days. Cooper missed Week 11, and now he and Lamb will be missing the Cowboys' traditional Thanksgiving game in Arlington, Texas.

Taking their place will likely be some combination of Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, Malik Turner and Noah Brown.