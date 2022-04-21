Woman suing Jerry Jones for paternity drops lawsuit, wants to use DNA test instead

The woman who sued Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones last month, alleging that he is her biological father, has dropped her lawsuit. But the case isn't over.

Lawyers for Alexandra Davis, a 25-year-old congressional aide, filed documents in court Wednesday asking the judge to drop the lawsuit. However, she's not abandoning the claim that she is Jones' daughter. Instead, she wants to use DNA testing to legally prove that Jones is her father.

“Alexandra has just decided that she wants to go ahead and proceed with parentage and DNA testing,” Jay Gray, one of Davis’ lawyers, told the Dallas Morning News. “She wants to remove any doubts that Jerry’s her father.”

Alexandra Davis is no longer suing Jerry Jones, but wants to use a DNA test to prove that he's her father. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Forbes)

Lawsuit filed to put Jones' name on birth certificate

Davis originally filed the lawsuit on March 3, alleging that her mother, Cynthia Spencer Davis, had a relationship with Jones in the 1990s, and she is the product of that relationship. According to ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Spencer Davis met Jones in 1995 when she was working as a ticket agent for American Airlines in Arkansas.

The stated purpose of the lawsuit was to prove that Davis is not legally bound by a settlement reached by her mother and Jones, which states that Jones would financially support both mother and child as long as Jones was never publicly identified as the father. Andrew A. Bergman, another of Davis' attorneys, told ESPN last month that she was not seeking money in the lawsuit and only wants the judge to revoke the settlement, which was signed when she was 1 year old, so she can put Jones' name on her birth certificate.

Lawyer Don Jack told ESPN in late March that he struck the settlement with Spencer Davis on Jones' behalf in 1995. According to Jack, it involved a onetime payment of $375,000 and then monthly child support payments which amounted to over $2 million in total. Jack also told ESPN that his use of the words "child support" in the settlement does not indicate that Jones is Davis' father.

Prior to Davis dropping the suit, Jones' lawyers claimed that she tried to extort money from him several years ago during a meeting at a steakhouse, allegedly presenting Jack with a letter asking for a payment of $20 million to leave Jones alone for good. Jack could not recall the date of the meeting or produce a copy of the letter she allegedly gave him.