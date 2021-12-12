Guaranteed heat: Cowboys ship in heated benches for 47-degree game at Washington

Since every little detail and potential advantage matters, the Dallas Cowboys are taking no chances.

The organization brought in its own heated benches for Sunday's showdown against NFC East rival Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. For all that effort, it sure sounds like it's an ultra chilly December day in the District, then, no?

The temperature for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff is anticipated to be 47 degrees and sunny, according to the National Weather Service. Maybe a bit chilly to some, but it seems far from heated bench worthy.

The #Cowboys had the company that manufactures heated benches ship these to Washington after the #Seahawks informed them that theirs didn’t function properly when they played here two weeks ago. Unsure of forecast, #Cowboys ordered these be delivered. High near 50 today. pic.twitter.com/XCZ1Q0Gz37 — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 12, 2021

The Cowboys brought in their own seats after hearing from the Seattle Seahawks that the heated benches provided to them at FedEx Field two weeks ago didn't work properly. The Seahawks (3-8) lost, 17-15, on a 38-degree Monday night contest. It's not unusual for clubs to find ways to ensure opponents aren't meddling with their game-day prep or equipment.

The Cowboys partnered with Dragon Seats in Cleveland to have the benches shipped to Washington, D.C., with temperatures forecast in the mid-to-high 40s, Todd Archer of ESPN reported. That way if the team needed them, they were there and ready. Hopefully someone checked that they worked ahead of the game, or else it's back to square one.

The rivalry game took on added heat earlier in the week when Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, in his first day back at the facility following a COVID-19 diagnosis, said he was confident his team would beat Washington. It was viewed as a guarantee by the fanbases and both quarterback Dak Prescott and team owner Jerry Jones appeared thrilled with the mention.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera dismissed the comments, noting that McCarthy had made it about him and not the players. "I think that's the big mistake," he said.

If the chill of a lost "guaranteed win" game hits, at least the Cowboys will have "guaranteed" heated benches to warm their spirits.