Defensive end Randy Gregory intends to sign a contract with the Denver Broncos, not the Dallas Cowboys, according to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson. It was reported earlier on Tuesday that Gregory was signing a five-year, $70 million extension with the Cowboys, but that deal fell apart when the Cowboys included language in the contract the Gregory didn't like.

The Randy Gregory reversal to the #Broncos was 100-percent a matter of the #Cowboys tinkering with contract language at the last moment. Like it or not, you can’t come in with that maneuver when there’s another team on hold, just waiting for an opening. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 15, 2022

Gregory, 29, has had several issues over the past few years that have kept him off the field. In 2021 that issue was injury. He missed four games due to a calf strain (and one due to COVID-19), but still managed to make a career-high 11 starts and ended the season with 19 tackles, six sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He reportedly had knee surgery in January to correct an issue that had bothered him all season, but hadn't cost him any playing time.

Beyond that, Gregory has served multiple suspensions due to violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He missed 14 games in 2016 due to two failed drug tests and ended up checking himself into a treatment facility. He was suspended for the entire 2017 season and again for the 2019 season, also due to violations of the substance abuse policy. He spoke to ESPN about his issues with addiction in 2018.

Despite all that, the Cowboys had been dedicated to him. He rejoined the roster after the NFL reinstated him in 2020, served a six-game suspension, and when he finally made it back to the field he managed to shine on a hopeless Cowboys team that was missing its star quarterback. He was great in 2021, and it looked like the Cowboys' defense would continue to be fearsome with Gregory, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Malik Hooker all returning.

But Gregory's u-turn throws a wrench into all that. He's reportedly headed to the Broncos instead, and as you might have expected, the team's Twitter account was ready for it.