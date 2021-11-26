Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is looking on the bright side of a Thanksgiving day overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, or at least he's publicly trying to be positive.

The Cowboys started the season 6-1, but have lost three of their last four. That includes the three-point overtime loss in the afternoon window on Thursday after the offense went three-and-out and the defense couldn't get a stop in extra time.

Jerry Jones optimistic after Thanksgiving loss

Jones said the loss was disappointing, but kept it upbeat during his regular appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday morning despite recent games. Via Pro Football Talk:

“You have to look forward. Yesterday is as dead as Napoleon. It’s gone. And so we have to look at how to improve. The sky is not falling. When you look at the six games ahead that we have, the cavalry is coming. We’ve gotta take a deep breath and remember that this time of year is where you’re dealing with attrition. You’re normally dealing with a depleted situation in your personnel. Here we come with fresh legs.”

Team owner Jerry Jones wasn't as grumpy as might have been expected after the Dallas Cowboys' overtime loss on Thanksgiving. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cowboys DEs, WRs ready for return

Jones noted that defensive ends Randy Gregory (who missed two games) and DeMarcus Lawrence (four) will be back from injury soon, and wide receivers Amari Cooper (two) and CeeDee Lamb (1 1/2) should be ready to go for next week's game.

“The way we are playing right now, I feel good that we’re 7-4," Jones said. "Because I know what we’ve got coming.”

There was more good news later Friday in the personnel department. Trysten Hill, who punched Raiders guard John Simpson in the head after the game, will reportedly not be suspended, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The actions will reportedly be reviewed for a possible fine.

The Cowboys (7-4), who remain atop the NFC East, next will play at the New Orleans Saints (5-6), who also suffered a rough 'L' Thursday night. The Cowboys will then face the Washington Football Team (4-6), New York Giants (3-7) and WFT again before facing the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 2. They close the season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6).

So there's fair reason to be optimistic and thankful for a season-ending schedule that looks favorable on paper, at least.