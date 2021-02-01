Jason Witten named head football coach at Liberty Christian School in Texas

Jason Witten announced last week that he’s retiring from the NFL for the second time, and it’s already going much differently than his first retirement.

Liberty Christian School, a K-12 school in Argyle, Tex., announced on Monday that Witten has been hired as their new head football coach.

Liberty Christian School is excited to announce our new Head Football Coach Jason Witten. Jason, former Dallas Cowboy tight end and long-time Liberty parent will be joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff as Head Football Coach. It’s a great day to be a Warrior! pic.twitter.com/SPtdSqvxID — Liberty Christian (@LibertyArgyle) February 1, 2021

“Faith. Family. Football,” Witten said in a statement released by the school, via ESPN. “In this next chapter, it is important to me to be the best father and husband I can be, while making a positive impact in the community and share the wisdom I've accumulated over the years to positively impact the next generation.”

Liberty Christian is where Witten’s children attend school. He reportedly passed on numerous opportunities in the NFL and college football to take the job at Liberty Christian.

Witten takes different route after first retirement

Witten, 38, originally retired after the 2017 season, having spent all 15 years of his career (to that point) with the Dallas Cowboys. He jumped from the NFL directly into the broadcast booth, becoming an analyst on “Monday Night Football.”

It didn’t go well. Witten wasn’t a natural as a commentator, and his inexperience showed. After just one season as a broadcaster, Witten decided to reenter the NFL. The tight end signed a one-year deal to return to the Cowboys in 2019, and spent his final year with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

When Witten announced his retirement last week, he said he intends to sign a one-day contract with Dallas in March so he can retire with the team that drafted him in 2003. That’s the way it should end, because Witten is a Cowboys legend. He’s the all-time team leader in receptions (1,215) and yards (12,977), and is second in touchdown catches (72). He was a Pro Bowler 11 times and had four 1,000-yard seasons. He also has the second-most catches and yards for a tight end in NFL history.

Coaching high school football is becoming a popular post-NFL job. Philip Rivers, who recently announced his retirement after 17 years in the league, is also becoming a high school football coach. Rivers will coach at St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Ala.

Now that he's retired from the NFL (for the second time), Jason Witten is becoming a high school football coach. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

