NFL’s new COVID vaccination policy will allow fans at training camp

The NFL has come out with some sweeping updates to the COVID-19 policies with regard to players, coaches, staffers and their respective vaccination statuses.

One of the details that got lost in the initial hullabaloo over the vaccination protocols is that fans will be permitted to attend training camp. Last year’s pandemic restrictions kept everyone away from camp other than players and necessary coaches and staff, and all were required to wear masks at all times. Now both fans and the media will once again have access to training camp practice sessions.

There are some limitations to what the fans can do. A minimum barrier of 20 feet between fans and players is required at all times. That means no autograph sessions, no posing for pictures, no players giving lucky fans gloves or signed balls right after practices.

The information from the NFL did not specify if fans who wish to attend must be vaccinated or show proof of vaccination status.

The Lions have reconfigured the practice fields at the team’s facility in Allen Park. Based on what we saw during minicamp access, there will be some room for limited seating around the two practice fields that would meet the protocol requisites. As of now, the team has not yet revealed any plans for fans at training camp, which kicks off in late July.