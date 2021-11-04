NFL has a COVID protocol enforcement problem

The apparent failure of the Packers to discipline quarterback Aaron Rodgers for failing to wear a mask during press conferences held in the team facility has begun to raise broader questions regarding whether other teams are failing to fine unvaccinated players who conduct maskless press conferences in the facility.

Without naming names (Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, for starters), multiple unvaccinated players are conducting press conferences without masks in the team facility, in violation of the plain terms of the regular-season COVID protocol.

The teams are expected to enforce the protocol, not the league. While that makes sense as to potential violations that aren’t open and obvious, press conferences are recorded and streamed on team websites and social-media accounts. If the league sees that unvaccinated players (the league knows who is and isn’t) are violating the rules, the league should impose the discipline. At a minimum, the league should confirm on the spot that discipline was imposed.

When, for example, a player violates the uniform policy, the league administers the fine. Likewise, when a coach criticizes officiating after a game, no one expects the team to issue the fine.

These should be league matters. Now, the question is whether the league will fairly, consistently, and objectively hold teams accountable for failing to hold players accountable, whether it’s the Packers or anyone else.

Other teams are paying close attention. As mentioned yesterday, NFL general counsel Jeff Pash and Packers CEO Mark Murphy are known to be good friends. Will Pash look the other way on the Packers, the same way he was looking the other way on Washington’s infractions when his other friend, Bruce Allen, worked there?

Last year, the NFL inconsistently and haphazardly punished teams for COVID violations. This year, the league is on notice. What it does next will show whether the league is capable of being fair to all teams — and whether the COVID protocols are something more substantive than window dressing.

