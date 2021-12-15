NFL COVID-19 updates: Latest on players testing positive, being placed on reserve list

The NFL is dealing with a spike of COVID-19 cases throughout the league.

Dozens of players tested positive on both Monday and Tuesday, and more are headed to the COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday. Seven teams - the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Football Team - are all in enhanced COVID-19 protocols as of Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest COVID-19 updates from around the league, so check back throughout the day for more news on players and coaches who have tested positive or been added to the reserve list.

Chiefs lose another defender to COVID-19 list

The Kansas City Chiefs placed linebacker Willie Gay on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, ruling him out of Thursday's key AFC West battle with the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs placed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Rams place three players on COVID-19 reserve list

The hits keep coming for the Los Angeles Rams, who placed three more players on the COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Justin Hollins and tight ends Johnny Mundt and Jared Pinkney joined 11 other players, including cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., already on the list.

Los Angeles has been hit particularly hard at tight end, as Brycen Hopkins is also on the list. Starter Tyler Higbee was placed on the list Monday but activated him on Tuesday.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield, coach Kevin Stefanski test positive for COVID-19 as six players go to reserve list

For the second consecutive day, the Cleveland Browns are dealing with a rash of COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, both starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive, putting their status for Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders in jeopardy.

“I’m kind of keeping the focus on today. We have a game at 4:30 on Saturday, unless someone tells me otherwise,” Stefanski said in a news conference. “And, really, we just have to focus on what we need to do to prepare. And that’s our full expectation, is to get out there with our guys Saturday and go find a way.”

Story continues

The Browns also placed cornerback Troy Hill, safety John Johnson III, defensive tackle Malik McDowell and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo on the COVID-19 list. After placing eight players on the list on Tuesday, Cleveland now has 18 players (including the practice squad) on the list.

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md.

Washington Football Team places seven more players on COVID-19 reserve list

Washington is not far behind Cleveland with 17 players on the COVID-19 reserve list after seven more were added on Wednesday.

Quarterback Kyle Allen, linebacker Milo Eifler, safety Darrick Forrest, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, tight end Sammis Reyes and wide receiver Cam Sims all were the latest to join the list.

Allen's status could be particularly meaningful for Washington, as he took over when starter Taylor Heinicke suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Washington faces the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

New York Giants have four players test positive for COVID-19

Giants wide receiver John Ross, cornerback Aaron Robinson and linebackers Oshane Ximines and Cam Brown are headed to the COVID-19 list after testing positive, the team confirmed Wednesday. Safety Xavier McKinney also has been ruled a high-risk close contact.

All five join wide receiver Kadarius Toney and offensive lineman Wes Martin on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski also tested positive on Monday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL COVID updates: Latest players testing positive, team news