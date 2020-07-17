NFL COVID-19 Tracker: News and updates on the coronavirus' impact around NFL

Here's the latest on where the NFL stands amid the ongoing battle with the COVID-19 virus:

7/17

Team doctors have apparently given the OK for teams to proceed with training camp:

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith says on a media call that union officials had a call last night with team doctors, who gave the opinion "with a couple reservations" that it is safe to open training camp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 17, 2020

Because of roster depth concerns, players may not have to wait 8 games to come off IR in 2020:

One idea endorsed by the NFL competition committee to help teams cope with positive COVID-19 tests in 2020: Allow unlimited players to return from injured reserve and non-football injury lists, after just 3 games instead of 8. It's been discussed as NFL and NFLPA talks continue. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 17, 2020

Without a deal between the NFL and NFLPA, the salary could drop upwards of $70 million this year:

What happens if no deal is struck on economics?



A projected multibillion revenue shortfall in 2020 would be accounted for in 2021, causing the salary cap to drop by in the range of $50 million to $70 million per club.



League wants a deal done before camp. Union in no rush.







— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 17, 2020

7/16

Both the Texans and the Chiefs are scheduled to report to training camp on Monday, July 20th:

The #Texans rookies were also informed they were to report on the 20th as of now, sources say. Makes sense. They play each other in the opener. https://t.co/omYN891MX9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2020

The NFL's first round of coronavirus testing came back with a positive rate roughly around 2.5%:

The NFLPA says 72 players leaguewide were known to have tested positive for COVID-19 as of last Friday, according to information made available to players. With roughly 2,800 players currently on rosters, that represents about 2.5% of the workforce. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 16, 2020

