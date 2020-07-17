NFL COVID-19 Tracker: News and updates on the coronavirus' impact around NFL

Cam Ellis
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's the latest on where the NFL stands amid the ongoing battle with the COVID-19 virus:

7/17

Team doctors have apparently given the OK for teams to proceed with training camp: 

Because of roster depth concerns, players may not have to wait 8 games to come off IR in 2020:

Without a deal between the NFL and NFLPA, the salary could drop upwards of $70 million this year: 

7/16

Both the Texans and the Chiefs are scheduled to report to training camp on Monday, July 20th: 

The NFL's first round of coronavirus testing came back with a positive rate roughly around 2.5%: 

NFL COVID-19 Tracker: News and updates on the coronavirus' impact around NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What to Read Next