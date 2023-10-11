NFL could fine George Kittle for profane T-shirt directed at Cowboys

The NFL is mulling a fine for 49ers tight end George Kittle, who raised his uniform Sunday night to reveal a profane message about the Cowboys on his T-shirt underneath, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The league can dock players $10,927 for personal messages under the 2023 fine schedule.

Kittle's T-shirt read: "F—k Dallas."

Jordan Mason's 26-yard touchdown run with 13:59 remaining were the final points in the 49ers' 42-10 victory. Kittle, who scored three touchdowns, celebrated the score with his jersey raise.

Kittle said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday that he "might have been mildly inspired" by former 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer, who wore a similar T-shirt during the 1994 NFC Championship Game victory over the Cowboys.

"It's just there's some things that need to be worn for the franchise, and I think it's just coincidence that it just happened to appear on my chest on Sunday Night Football," Kittle said.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was not amused, calling out Kittle on his Monday podcast.

"I just feel like he's making it way more personal than it had to be," Parsons said on his "The Edge with Micah Parsons" podcast. "Kittle's my guy, but I'm going to say this: Laugh now, cry later.

"We got something for that, just trust. If we see them again, just trust. . . . You going to make it personal? We can make it personal."

The back-and-forth has reignited one of the NFL's great rivalries and has almost everyone, maybe even the Cowboys, hoping for a rematch in the postseason.