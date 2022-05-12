NFL contracts for Georgia football’s five first round draft picks

In April, the Georgia Bulldogs made history when they became the first university to produce five first round draft picks from the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive end Travon Walker was selected No. 1 overall to the Jaguars, followed by defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Eagles at No. 13. The Green Bay Packers made history of their own, selecting linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt at No. 22 and No. 28, respectively. Those two picks made Green Bay the first team ever to select two college teammates from the same defense in the first round of the draft. The first round closed out with the Vikings taking Georgia safety Lewis Cine at No. 32 overall.

Two weeks later, and all five of those Georgia defenders have now signed their NFL contracts for a combined value of roughly $92.5 million.

Here’s how they look:

No. 1 overall pick: Jacksonville Jaguars OLB Travon Walker

Contract details: Walker is receiving a four-year deal with an option for a fifth season. It’s a fully guaranteed, $37.4 million contract with a $24.4 million signing bonus.

$37.4M total with a $24.4M signing bonus. No. 1 in the books. https://t.co/JG1POdM1CJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 12, 2022

Read on Walker’s deal here.

No. 13 overall pick: Eagles DT Jordan Davis

Contract details: Davis signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $17 million deal with the Eagles that includes a $9.55 million signing bonus.

Another deal for another 2022 first-round pick is done: Eagles’ first-round pick Jordan Davis signed his four-year, fully guaranteed $17 million deal that includes a $9.55M signing bonus, per source. Devonte Wyatt and Davis, college teammates, both get deals done the same day. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 5, 2022

Read on Davis’ contract here.

Story continues

No. 22 overall pick: Green Bay Packers' LB Quay Walker

Contract details: Four-year, fully guaranteed contract that includes a team option for a fifth year. Walker’s contract is worth $13,841,637 deal, with a $7,246,645 signing bonus.

Contract details for the Packers' first-round picks, signed yesterday: First round (No. 22 overall) — Quay Walker: 4 years, $13,841,644 (fully guaranteed) Signing bonus: $7,246,648 Base salaries: $705K (2022), $1,334,166 ('23), $1,963,322 ('24), $2,592,494 ('25) — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 6, 2022

Read on Walker’s contract here.

No. 28 overall pick: Packers' DT Devonte Wyatt

Contract details: Wyatt and the Packers agreed to a four-year, fully-guaranteed $12.86 million deal with a $6.533 million signing bonus.

The #Packers are signing one of their 1st round draft picks, agreeing to terms with #Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt, source said. He gets a 4-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $12.86M with a $6.533M signing bonus. The No. 28 overall pick locked in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 5, 2022

Read on Wyatt’s contract here.

No. 32 overall pick: Vikings safety Lewis Cine

Contract details: Cine signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $11,494,155 deal with the Vikings. Cine received a signing bonus of $5.54 million and the deal comes with a fifth-year option

Vikings and the final 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine reached agreement on a four-year, fully-guaranteed $11,494,155 deal, per his agency @rocnationsports. NFLPA has been pushing for final first-round picks to get fully guaranteed deals – process now underway. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 11, 2022

Read more on Cine’s contract here.

[listicle id=73004]

1

1