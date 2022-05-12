NFL contracts for Georgia football’s five first round draft picks

Joe Vitale
·3 min read
In this article:
In April, the Georgia Bulldogs made history when they became the first university to produce five first round draft picks from the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive end Travon Walker was selected No. 1 overall to the Jaguars, followed by defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Eagles at No. 13. The Green Bay Packers made history of their own, selecting linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt at No. 22 and No. 28, respectively. Those two picks made Green Bay the first team ever to select two college teammates from the same defense in the first round of the draft. The first round closed out with the Vikings taking Georgia safety Lewis Cine at No. 32 overall.

Two weeks later, and all five of those Georgia defenders have now signed their NFL contracts for a combined value of roughly $92.5 million.

Here’s how they look:

No. 1 overall pick: Jacksonville Jaguars OLB Travon Walker

Contract details: Walker is receiving a four-year deal with an option for a fifth season. It’s a fully guaranteed, $37.4 million contract with a $24.4 million signing bonus.

No. 13 overall pick: Eagles DT Jordan Davis

Contract details: Davis signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $17 million deal with the Eagles that includes a $9.55 million signing bonus.

No. 22 overall pick: Green Bay Packers' LB Quay Walker

Contract details: Four-year, fully guaranteed contract that includes a team option for a fifth year. Walker’s contract is worth $13,841,637 deal, with a $7,246,645 signing bonus.

No. 28 overall pick: Packers' DT Devonte Wyatt

Contract details: Wyatt and the Packers agreed to a four-year, fully-guaranteed $12.86 million deal with a $6.533 million signing bonus.

No. 32 overall pick: Vikings safety Lewis Cine

Contract details: Cine signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $11,494,155 deal with the Vikings. Cine received a signing bonus of $5.54 million and the deal comes with a fifth-year option

