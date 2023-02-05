NFL continues to try and legislate violence out of football

According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the NFL has taken up another cause in an attempt to make the game safer. NFL CMO Allen Sills says the league is going to have conversations in the offseason about possibly banning hip-drop tackles.

In case the picture below doesn’t illustrate what that is, a hip drop tackle is when a defender catches a ball carrier from behind and drops to the group in an attempt to pull down the offensive player.

The league has already deemed horse collar tackles a penalty. This and the hip-drop are really the two best ways to being down a player from behind. If the league decides to ban these as well, it will really put defensive players behind the eight ball when it comes to slowing down opposing offenses. The league has been on a steady trajectory of placing the defense at a disadvantage and this move would just be the latest in that line.

Let us know in the comments what you think of this idea and should the league ban these types of tackles?

