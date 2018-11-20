NFL continues torrid scoring pace

The Chiefs and Rams went up and down the field Monday night, combining for 105 points in one of the most exciting NFL regular-season games in history. They produced the third-most points in a game in NFL history.

But points have come easily in most NFL games this season as the torrid scoring pace continues.

The 7,791 points scored through Week 11 is the most in NFL history as are the 895 touchdowns and 570 touchdown passes.

The NFL has produced plenty of close games, too, with 47 decided by three points or fewer. That’s the second-most in NFL history through Week 11.

The league has seen 78 games decided by seven points or fewer (tied for fifth-most in NFL history through Week 11) and 86 games decided by eight points or fewer (tied for third-most in NFL history through Week 11).

Of the 161 games played thus far, 107 (66 percent) have been within one score in the fourth quarter, and 45 times teams have come back to win or tie after trailing in the fourth quarter or overtime.