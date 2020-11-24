NFL continues to tighten coronavirus protocols as cases surge originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As COVID-19 cases continue to appear across the NFL and spike across the country, the league has once again taken more measures to try and control the spread of the virus within teams.

In a memo sent to all franchises on Monday, the NFL introduced stricter protocols for players and personnel that relate to sideline actions and travel guidelines that will take place beginning in Week 12. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared the memo on Twitter.

The NFL just sent a memo to clubs with major COVID-19 protocol updates, including a sideline mask mandate for players not entering the game or wearing a helmet — with violators subject to discipline. pic.twitter.com/PozpkSG6Vi — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2020

When it comes to on-the-field guidelines, the league is once again stepping up its enforcement of mask-wearing on the sidelines. Players who are not planning to substitute or play in the game will have to wear a mask or double-layered gaiter at all times. Play callers who opt to wear a face shield must now wear a mask or double-layered gaiter under the shield.

At the conclusion of games, players and coaches will also have less time to interact with the opposing team before traveling to the locker room, as the league tries to limit exposure between groups of players. Masks must be worn during any exchanges.

In terms of travel, the NFL is now limiting the number of players that can accompany the team to 62. That includes players that will not be active or are on the injured reserve.

The league is also tightening up on the personnel that can enter team facilities and buildings.

This is not the first time the league has upped the protocols, as changes have been fluid as coronavirus cases continue to increase. The NFL has also created harsher punishment for teams that do not follow the guidelines, including higher fines, loss of draft picks and potential forfeiture of a game.

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the latest teams to deal with more positive COVID-19 tests, with Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins testing positive following Sunday's game.