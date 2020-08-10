NFL considering Saturdays with college football on the brink of canceling season

Saturday Night Football has a nice ring to it, right? Well, changes to the NFL schedule could soon be coming and football on Saturdays is reportedly on the table.

The NFL has been monitoring the college football situation carefully and could make major changes to the upcoming season if Power 5 conferences elect to cancel college football this season.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the NFL will likely move games from Sundays to Saturdays if the college football season does not come to fruition.

The possible schedule revision wouldn't come without difficulty, however. To make this happen, the NFL would first have to determine who would get to broadcast Saturday or Sunday games.

Then, the league would need ask for a one-year exemption from the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961. Congress gave the NFL an antitrust exemption for its broadcasting rights under the condition that the league wouldn't schedule games on Saturdays due to college football or Friday during high school football season from Labor Day through early December.

Last season, there were three Week 16 games on a Saturday, including the Houston Texans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers.

Florio speculated the league could use a similar strategy each week in 2020, with games at 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. PT.

Many were surprised when the 2020 NFL schedule was released and neither of the Seahawks games vs. the 49ers were scheduled to be played in primetime. Both meetings are scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PT this season, but the NFL could move to add one, if not both, of the rivalry games to its Saturday night slate.

But until the leaders of the five major college football conferences make a decision about the future of college football in 2020, student-athletes are attempting to salvage the fall season.

Players like Oregon's Thomas Graham Jr. and Oregon State's Jaydon Grant joined other top college football stars on Sunday tweeting a statement under the logo of the Power 5 conferences – the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12 – with the hashtags #WeAreUnited and #WeWantToPlay.

Their statement included a list of demands to ensure safety of the 2020 college football season and urged the Power 5 conferences to allow student-athletes to opt in or out at their choosing.

We all want to play football this season. Establish universal mandated health & safety procedures and protocols to protect college-athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences throughout the NCAA. Give players the opportunity to opt out and respect their decision. Guarantee eligibility whether a player chooses to play the season or not. Use our voices to establish open communication and trust between players and officials; ultimately create a College Football Players Association [with] representatives of the players of all Power 5 conferences. -- #WeWantToPlay statement

