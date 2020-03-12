NFL considering delaying start of free agency

The NFL is considering delaying the start of free agency, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Free agency is scheduled to open with the legal tampering period at noon Monday and then the open signing period starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

But with NFL teams shutting down their facilities, some travel being restricted and other leagues shutting down because of COVID-19, the league understands there are logistical reasons to wait and also it just wouldn't be a good look for the NFL right now for players to celebrate massive long-term multi-year contracts during such a challenging time.

According to Florio, the league plans to wait until Sunday before making any announcement on free agency. Player voting for the new CBA proposal ends on Saturday, and Florio said the league prefers to wait until that's over.

The NFL delayed free agency until the opening of training camp during the 2011 lockout. That was the free agency period that delivered the Eagles Nnamdi Asomugha, Steve Smith, Cullen Jenkins and the rest of the Dream Team.

