NFL considering Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich as cities to host game in Germany

The NFL has identified three cities in Germany that could host a regular-season game as soon as 2022.

Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich are under consideration and considered candidates to host a game, with the league now involved in substantive talks with officials from those three cities about the logistics of hosting a game.

Although the NFL has never had a regular-season game in Germany, preseason games have been played there, and the ill-fated NFL Europe saw more success in Germany than in other countries.

The NFL is set to play its 30th regular-season game in London on Sunday. The league plans to have at least four international games a year from 2022 onward.

