NFL considering changes to punt plays

The NFL is considering changes to punt plays for 2019, with the competition committee using crowdsourced suggestions in its deliberations.

“This is a play we think is ready and ripe to be modernized,” Falcons president Rich McKay, the chairman of the league’s competition committee, said during a conference call with reporters, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

The league, of course, modified its kickoff rules this past offseason in a last-ditch effort to save the play from elimination based on the high rate of concussions.

Now, it is considering changes to the punt for both player safety and competitive purposes, with McKay citing the high rate of penalties on punts.

The NFL will use crowdsourced ideas as part of its data analytics competition in its “1st and Future” program tied to the Super Bowl in February in Atlanta. The competition committee also is expected to consult with special teams coaches as it did this past offseason before owners agreed to the kickoff rules changes.