Will the NFL consider rescheduling the Kansas City Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers game?

One-fourth of the Chiefs’ active roster has landed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list in the past nine days.

But the show goes on.

The NFL rejiggered its Week 15 schedule, even moving two games to Tuesday night in response to COVID-19 outbreaks within team facilities, but the league is not making a move with the Chiefs-Steelers game that’s scheduled for Sunday.

Not yet, anyway.

Asked if the league and Chiefs had engaged in a conversation about a postponement to a future date, coach Andy Reid said, “Not that I’ve heard of, no. It hasn’t come through me.”

That doesn’t guarantee the future.

The L.A. Rams’ endured an outbreak last week that sent half their roster to the COVID list, but it wasn’t until after they added nine players Thursday that their game against the Seattle Seahawks was postponed to Tuesday. Washington had as many as 20 on the list, and that team’s Sunday date with the Philadelphia Eagles was bumped to Tuesday, too. A Las Vegas Raiders-Cleveland Browns matchup shifted to Monday, when the Browns still played without their top two quarterbacks.

“We are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week, resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,” the NFL said in a statement when it announced those postponements. “We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.”

Which translates to this: The Chiefs-Steelers game hasn’t been postponed yet — but stay tuned for test results later in the week. They could prompt a new analysis.

Ten players on the Chiefs’ active roster have been placed on the COVID-19 list in the past two days alone — tight end Travis Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker, cornerback Charvarius Ward, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, offensive linemen Lucas Niang and Kyle Long, linebacker Nick Bolton, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell, along with practice squad players Darius Harris and Daurice Fountain.

The Chiefs escaped Wednesday’s testing without any additions from their active roster — and that will likely play the most significant factor in how the NFL chooses to proceed.

“It’s a crazy thing that’s in motion — fluid, as you’d say,” Reid said.