Should NFL consider changing OT rules? 'GMFB' weighs in
The "Good Morning Football" crew discuss if the NFL consider changing OT rules after Chiefs OT win. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Cooper Kupp made big plays when the Rams needed it most in Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers to advance to the NFC Championship game.
The Rams won a wild game against the Buccaneers, a rare victory against Tom Brady despite turning it over 4 times
#Bills are 'devastated' and 'hurt' after heartbreaking loss to the #Chiefs:
There’s an important P.S. to Sunday night’s epic game between the Bills and Chiefs. After Buffalo took a 36-33 lead and before the road team allowed Kansas City to get into field-goal range after only two plays, the Bills opted to kick the ball into the end zone. That gave Patrick Mahomes the ball at [more]
Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their top three candidates for Chicago's next head coach and why they would be a good fit.
2022 NFL draft: Vols' Velus Jones Jr. listed as a top returner
We're all still reeling from one of the great NFL games of all-time, so let's dissect just how incredible Bills-Chiefs was with 10 mind-bending stats. By Reuben Frank
Had the #Chiefs gotten their way last offseason, the #Bills would have gotten the ball in OT:
The San Francisco 49ers will head to Los Angeles to face the Rams in the NFC Championship after each team defeated higher seeds to get there.
Since 1967, Hall of Fame Packers quarterback Bart Starr has owned the NFL’s all-time record for career passer rating in the postseason. Starr’s record stood for 54 years, a stunning achievement given how much the NFL has changed, with new rules and new strategies resulting in passing statistics that dwarfed the numbers of Starr’s era. [more]
With Tom Brady's quest for his 8th Super Bowl title denied the Buccaneers enter the offseason with one question: Will QB return for the 2022 season?
The Rams are making history as the first team ever to host the NFC Championship Game in the stadium where the Super Bowl will be played
As Patrick Mahomes stared down a near-impossible task vs. the Bills, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid knew exactly what to tell his QB. By Adam Hermann
The New York Jets acquired guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif during the 2021 season, but did he do enough to stick around for 2022?
Here are five Colts who exceeded expectations in 2021.
The Chiefs and Bills played an all-time thriller.
In Pro Football Network's latest mock draft, the Colts added to several positions of need on offense.
Buffalo enters the offseason with the nine draft picks but not a ton of salary cap space.
How Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s best artist, gave us his masterpiece in Sunday’s overtime thriller against the Bills
Bills receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t have much of a stat line on Sunday night, with three catches for seven yards. However, Diggs racked up a “one” in a very rare category. Diggs wiped out a fan who entered the field, and who apparently was making a beeline for the football. A fan named Carl Fugate [more]