NFL confirms salary cap floor of $180M, Eagles ranked 31st in cap space

NFL informed teams today the salary cap this season will be a minimum of $180 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021

The numbers aren’t official, and as the NFL continues to negotiate a salary cap moving forward for the 2021 season, Adam Schefter is reporting that the cap floor will be set at $180 million.

In the memo, the league confirmed there’s still wiggle room for an increase and the numbers should be known soon.

The memo in its entirety:

Prior to the pandemic, the salary cap had risen at least $10 million per season and the loss of income comes at a horrible time, as the Eagles will enter the new league year some $47 million in the red per Over The Cap.

In the division, The Washington Football has the most cap space with just under $38 million (No. 5 overall), the Cowboys have $19 million in space (No. 12) and New York has just under $500,000 (No. 20).

