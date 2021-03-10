NFL confirms salary cap of $182.5M for 2021 season, Eagles ranked 30th in cap space
The NFL just informed teams the 2021 salary cap will be $182.5 million per club, source said.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2021
The numbers are in and now teams around the NFL know how much cap space they’ll have to work with after the league announced a $182.5 million cap for 2021, down almost $14 million from 2020.
Prior to the pandemic, the salary cap had risen at least $10 million per season and the loss of income comes at a horrible time, as the Eagles will enter the new league year some $30 million in the red per Over The Cap.
And again, NO TEAM will actually have a Cap of $182.5M. With Cap carryover and reconciliation of 2020 earned and unearned incentives, each team's Adjusted Cap will be different. For example, the Colts carried over $30 million, Cap will be over $210M for them.
— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) March 10, 2021
The Eagles cap will be about $205 million after the team carried over $24 million in cap space from the 2020 season.
In the division, The Washington Football has the most cap space with just under $38 million (No. 6 overall), the Cowboys have less than a million in space and New York is $9 million over the cap.
