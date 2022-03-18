The Browns have Deshaun Watson, giving up five draft choices to the Texans and $230 million fully guaranteed to the quarterback. Perhaps as importantly, they have Case Keenum as their backup quarterback.

Keenum could end up being the Browns’ starting quarterback early in the season.

The NFL confirmed it continues its investigation into Watson, who faces 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and harassment during massage sessions, and it still could suspend the three-time Pro Bowler.

“Any transaction would have no effect on the NFL’s ongoing and comprehensive investigation of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “Nor would it affect his status under the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Personal Conduct Policy.

“If the league’s investigation determines that Watson violated the Personal Conduct Policy, discipline may be imposed pursuant to the policy and the CBA.”

Last year, the Dolphins believed the NFL would suspend Watson six games if he settled the cases.

The Browns structured Watson’s five-year deal so he has only a $1 million base salary for 2022. That would cost him less money for a suspension, because suspension money comes out of base pay.

Watson has not played since 2020 as the Texans kept him on the active roster and paid his $10.54 million salary without playing him in 2021.

NFL confirms investigation of “serious allegations” against Deshaun Watson continues originally appeared on Pro Football Talk