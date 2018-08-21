NFL confirms four-game suspension for Jimmy Smith

Jimmy Smith was absent during the Ravens’ game against the Colts on Monday night, with coach John Harbaugh saying afterward that Smith was tending to a “personal issue.”

By then, word already had leaked that Smith was meeting with league officials in his appeal of a multi-game suspension.

The NFL confirmed Tuesday that it has suspended Smith for four games for violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. He is eligible to return to the team October 1, a day after the Ravens’ game against the Steelers.

Smith is eligible to continue in the team’s preseason activities, including playing in the remaining two preseason games.

The NFL was monitoring a child custody case between Smith and the mother of his first child last year, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. The Baltimore Sun reported in November that Micaela Sanchez accused Smith of domestic violence and illegal drug use in a petition filed in the Baltimore County Court.