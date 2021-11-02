NFL 'confident' headsets weren't the issue for Giants in loss to Chiefs

Joe Judge walks front view in navy blue sweatshirt with headset on

Giants head coach Joe Judge was adamant that headset issues have been occurring for him and his coaching staff every game, home or away, this season. It happened again last night against the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium, according to Judge.

But the NFL doesn't think anything is wrong with the headsets.

"We are looking into the matter with all involved parties; however, we are confident that nothing is attributable to the Bose headset," the league said in an official statement.

"We have not been able to identify an issue in last night's game with the Giants' communication system."



The NFL also added that the Giants haven't gone through the "standard communication channels that are used to identify gameday issues," if they are experiencing issues. Judge, however, had said Big Blue let the league know.

"The headsets were going out. We are having headset issues," Judge explained Monday night. "This has happened in every game so far. We deal with the league and they keep telling us there are different software updates or whatever it is, but we had to call two timeouts today because we were trying to send the deals in personnel wise and you got half of the headsets not getting reception.



"That is the issue right there. We are trying to make the right call. There were other times it was not the right look. I wanted to make sure we settled down, but the other one with the substitution right there, that is a breakdown. We have to make sure the hardware is working. So whatever the issue with that is, the people involved better get it fixed fast."

The Giants were forced to use multiple timeouts due to miscommunication and not having the right personnel on the field. At the end of the game, the Giants only had 1:07 left of clock to work with, needing a field goal to tie things. However, no timeouts remained.