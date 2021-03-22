The NFL says it is confident that the 2021 NFL draft, which will take place in Cleveland April 29 to May 1, will be a safe event even as a crowd of thousands is expected.

League officials said on a media call today that they are unsure how many fans can attend, but it will be a substantial number that the league believes can come together safely. The league is working with the city of Cleveland, public health authorities, the CDC, and the NFL’s own medical advisors to determine the appropriate number of fans who can attend.

The vast majority of the draft events will be outdoors, including the main stage where picks are announced. Fans with the best seats, closest to the stage, will be invited by individual teams and will be verified as vaccinated.

The league says masks will be mandatory, the setting will allow for distancing, and cleaning protocols are in place.

NFL confident draft will be safe with outdoor venue, masks, distancing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk