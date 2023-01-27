NFL conference championship odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

The 2022 NFL season is down to four teams as the conference championships kick off on Sunday on the road to Super Bowl 57.

In the first game of the day, the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship. The 49ers, led by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, are riding a 12-game win streak. Purdy and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played each other in a thrilling game in college where Hurts' Oklahoma Sooners outlasted Purdy's Iowa State Cyclones. Hurts is favorited to win yet again, this time with the high-powered Philadelphia offense.

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing in their fifth straight AFC championship and face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in prime time. The Bengals beat the Chiefs in Week 13 of the regular season. Joe Burrow is 3-0 against Kansas City and is trying to get to his second-straight Super Bowl while Patrick Mahomes is nursing a sprained ankle, but is expected to start. The game is a tossup as two MVP finalists face off.

Here's the odds for NFL conference championships, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook:

NFL conference championships picks/predictions

NFC: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

AFC: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Burrow and the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime when the two teams met in Week 13.

NFL conference championships point spreads

NFC: San Francisco 49ers (+2.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5)

AFC: Cincinnati Bengals (+1.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5)

NFL conference championships moneylines

NFC: San Francisco 49ers (+130) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-150)

AFC: Cincinnati Bengals (+100) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-120)

NFL conference championships over/under

NFC: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 46.5

AFC: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 48

