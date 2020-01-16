NFL Conference Championship Mismatch Manifesto

The NFL is a matchup-driven league. Offensive coordinators are always looking to scheme their playmakers into one-on-one situations against a defender, while defensive coordinators will attempt to do anything in their power to upset the timing and rhythm of the opposing QB.

Despite the obvious impact that defenses have on opposing offenses, fantasy players and fans alike are often left with one-way metrics to describe offenses and defenses that they are then forced to compare against each other in an attempt to identify mismatches.

The goal here is to provide easy-to-decipher charts and notes to define each week’s key matchups and advantages on both sides of the ball in:

Explosive Plays

Pace

Pressure

Trench Battles

Passing Game

Red Zone Efficiency

The following charts display matchup-specific information meant to highlight the largest mismatches in these ever-important facets of football to ultimately gain actionable betting and fantasy takeaways. And, of course, to have fun.

Note: This data is based on what has happened in Weeks 1-17.

Explosive Plays

Big plays make the football world go round. Matchups between explosive offenses and leaky defenses are exactly what we’re looking for when compiling game stacks in DFS, or when betting an over. We can calculate this with help from NFL.com’s team-based statistics. All individual deep ball rates and targets, as well as explosive rush data, is courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Explosive Pass Rate : The sum of an offense’s rate of 20-plus yard completions per pass attempt and the opposing defense’s rate of 20-plus yard completions allowed per pass attempt. A higher percentage is better for offenses (green is good, red is bad).

Explosive Run Rate: The sum of an offense’s rate of 20-plus yard gains per rush attempt and the opposing defense’s rate of 20-plus yard runs allowed per rush attempt. A higher percentage is better for offenses (green is good, red is bad).

Championship Explosive

This week's playoff offenses have the following league-wide ranks in explosive pass play rate: 49ers (No. 1), Titans (No. 2), Chiefs (No. 8) and Packers (No. 18).

This week's playoff defenses have the following league-wide ranks in explosive pass play rate allowed: 49ers (No. 2), Chiefs (No. 7), Titans (No. 18) and Packers (No. 23).

It's tough to overstate just how good Ryan Tannehill was at throwing the football during the regular season. Overall, he ranked among the league's top-eight QBs in: adjusted net yards per attempt (No. 1 among 33 qualified QBs), net yards per attempt (No. 1), adjusted yards per attempt (No. 1), yards per completion (No. 1), touchdown rate (No. 2), completion rate (No. 3), QB Rating (No. 1) and QBR (No. 8).

Of course, TanneThrill also gets plenty of help from his beastly playmakers. Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown deserve their respective hype, but TE Jonnu Smith has also been one of the league's most-efficient players on a per-touch basis.

And then we have Patrick Mahomes, who pieced up this Titans secondary to the tune of 446 yards and three touchdowns back in Week 10. The Chiefs' franchise QB has led the league in passing touchdowns thrown at least 20 yards downfield in back-to-back seasons and now gets a defense that isn't exactly functioning at 100% with each of CB Logan Ryan (illness), CB Adoree' Jackson (foot) as well as LB Rashaan Evans (foot) all banged up at the moment.

Aaron Rodgers (16.3%), joined Matthew Stafford (19.6%), Russell Wilson (16.5) and Jameis Winston (15.8%) as the league's only signal callers to throw more than 15% of their passes at least 20 yards downfield this season (PFF). This aggressive mentality made Rodgers' putrid performance against the 49ers back in Week 12 even more surprising, as he failed to complete a pass thrown more than 10 yards downfield.

Pace

Fast-paced games lead to more plays, which lead to more points. Every week usually consists of at least a few games that could resemble a track meet based on their combined situation-neutral pace (Football Outsiders).

Combined Situation-Neutral Pace: Represents the combined situation-neutral pace between each matchup’s two offenses. A lower number indicates fewer average seconds per play (green = fast-paced game), while a higher number indicates more average seconds per play (red = slow-paced game).

Champ Pace

The week's fastest-paced matchup features the Titans (No. 19 in situation neutral pace) at the Chiefs (No. 6).

The week's slowest-paced matchup features the Packers (No. 18) at the 49ers (No. 20).

The Chiefs (No. 3) and 49ers (No. 4) were among the league's premiere teams in terms of rank in game time spent trailing this season (Football Outsiders), while the Packers (No. 8) were good, and the Titans (No. 15) were meh.

Pressure

An overmatched offensive line can result in poor fantasy days for all skill-position players involved. Meanwhile, QBs with all day to throw can help generate points in bunches. We can determine which offensive lines might be especially better (or worse) this week with help from Pro Football Focus’ offensive and defensive pressure statistics.

Combined Pressure Rate: The sum of the offensive line’s rate of pressures allowed per dropback and the opposing defense’s total pressures generated per dropback. A higher percentage (red) is better for defenses and indicates that QB could be under fire, while a lower percentage (green) indicates that matchup’s QB could face reduced pressure.

Champ Pressure

Each defense's respective rank in pressures per dropback: 49ers (No. 3), Packers (No. 8), Chiefs (No. 9), and Titans (No. 27).

"Havoc" is mostly a college football stat, but it can still be applied to the NFL. The metric is compiled by: (TFL + FF + INT + PD + Pressures)/Plays. Each defense's respective rank in Havoc: 49ers (No. 2), Packers (No. 17), Titans (No. 19) and Chiefs (No. 22).

Ryan Tannehill (No. 2) and Patrick Mahomes (No. 4) each posted top-five QB Ratings while under pressure among 38 qualified signal callers. Jimmy Garoppolo (No. 14) and Aaron Rodgers (No. 15) weren't quite as efficient.

Still, shutting down the Chiefs' plethora of talented receivers is only the first step in containing Mahomes. Only Lamar Jackson (11) and Tannehill (11) averaged more yards per rush on scrambles than Mahomes (9.3) among all QBs with at least 10 rush attempts on non-designed runs this season (Pro Football Reference).

The trouble with sending too many men at Tannehill is the likelihood that A.J. Brown, Derrick Henry or Jonnu Smith could rip off a big play. Only Jimmy G (6.6), Tannehill (6.2) and Mahomes (6.1) averaged over six yards after the catch per completion this season.

The Chiefs would certainly benefit from getting DL Chris Jones (calf) back in action. Overall, he finished the regular season as PFF's No. 6 overall interior defender among 83 qualified players.

Be sure to monitor our Conference Championship Injury Dashboard for daily practice participation along with estimated and official game statuses for every injured player.

The Titans might not boast the same deep stable of pass rushers as the 49ers or Packers, but they were one of just 10 defenses to hurry opposing QBs on at least 10% of their dropbacks.

Garoppolo surprisingly averaged a league-high 21 yards per attempt on deep balls this season (PFF), but he also threw passes at least 20 yards downfield on a league-low 6.5% of his attempts. It remains to be seen if he'll have enough time to complete these shot plays against Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and the rest of the Packers' ferocious pass rush.

Both the Packers (22.7%) and 49ers (20.9%) ranked among the league's bottom-five defenses in blitz percentage this season thanks to their respective beastly defensive lines. This is probably better news for Garoppolo (+1.4 adjusted yards per attempt on normal rush vs. blitz) than it is for Rodgers, who was actually much more efficient against the blitz (9.18 AY/A) than normal rushes (7.1 AY/A).

The 49ers defensive line boasts an embarrassment of riches when it comes to top-tier pass rushers. Each of DeForest Buckner (No. 10), Dee Ford (No. 3), Nick Bosa (No. 6) and Arik Armstead (No. 29) received favorable rankings at their respective positions from PFF when it came to pass-rushing productivity this season.

Trench Battles

RBs receive most of the praise for an offense’s rushing output, but an overmatched offensive line can thwart a team’s run game before it even has a chance to get started. We can determine the offensive lines that might be especially better (or worse) off this week with help from Football Outsiders' offensive and defensive adjusted line yards per rush statistics.

Combined Adjusted Line Yards Per Rush: The sum of an offensive line’s adjusted line yards per rush and the opposing defense’s adjusted line yards allowed per rush. A higher number (green) is good for RBs, while a lower number (red) indicates that matchup’s offense could have some trouble consistently running the ball.

Champ ADJLY

This Green Bay rush defense was awful in 2019, as only the Dolphins allowed more adjusted line yards per rush.

Still, most of the league's better defenses were stronger against the pass than the run. This holds true for the 49ers (No. 2 in DVOA vs. the pass, No. 11 vs. the run), Chiefs (No. 6 and No. 29) and Packers (No. 10 and No. 23), but not the Titans (No. 21 and No. 10).

Defenses that are 'better' against the pass than the run tend to also be superior overall units compared to the opposite. The correlation between a defense's pass DVOA rank with overall DVOA rank (+0.88) and yards per play rank (+0.73) is much stronger than their run rank (+0.62 and +0.65).

The Titans (No. 4), Packers (No. 6) and 49ers (No. 8) are the only remaining teams inside of the league's top-12 offensive lines in adjusted line yards per rush.

Damien Williams played 62-of-64 snaps last week and is fully entrenched as the lead back ahead of LeSean McCoy and Darwin Thompson. Perhaps the Chiefs will continue to feature their receiving-friendly RB on wheel routes, as only the Colts (109) allowed more receptions to RBs than the Titans (101) this season.

The Titans' 6-foot-3 and 247-pound monster has historically only gotten better as the season has gone on. Overall, Derrick Henry's career yards per carry by month are as follows: September (3.87 yards per carry), October (3.87), November (5.87), December (5.38) and January (5.67).

There have only been four instances of an RB averaging over four yards after contact per attempt in a season since 2010 (PFF, minimum 100 carries). Derrick Henry in 2018 and 2019 is responsible for two of them.

Kudos to coach Matt LaFleur for featuring Aaron Jones (84% snap rate) well ahead of Jamaal Williams (14%) and Tyler Ervin (11%) last week.

This now gives Jones five games this season with Williams either sidelined or extremely limited: Week 4 vs. Eagles (13-21-1 rushing, 6-37-0 receiving, 84% snap rate), Week 5 at Cowboys (19-107-4, 7-75-0, 67%), Week 16 at Vikings (23-154-2, 2-6-0, 68%), Week 17 at Lions (25-100-0, 2-43-0, 85%) and their Divisional Round win over the Sehaawks (21-62-2, 1-4-0, 84%).

The 49ers have allowed at least 100 rushing yards in 12-of-17 games this season.

San Francisco also hasn't exactly been great at wrapping up ball carriers this season. Each Divisional Round team's rank in missed tackle rate: Chiefs (No. 7), Titans (No. 15), Packers (No. 16) and 49ers (No. 21).

Coach Kyle Shanahan featured Tevin Coleman (46% snaps) ahead of Raheem Mostert (34%) and Matt Breida (17%) in their Divisional Round win over the Vikings. Coleman was the early-season starter, while Mostert appeared to be taking over down the stretch, but by in large this remains a hot-hand approach inside of this lethal and well-schemed rushing attack.

Each team's rank in yards before contact per rush is: 49ers (No. 6), Chiefs (No. 7), Packers (No. 12) and Titans (No. 25) per PFF.

Passing Game

Some pass offenses are obviously more efficient than others, while certain secondaries are seemingly capable of shutting down any aerial attack. We can determine the week’s largest mismatches in the passing game using each offense’s and defense’s net yards per pass attempt (via Pro Football Reference).

Combined Net Yards Per Pass Attempt: Net yards gained per pass attempt differs from yards per attempt by accounting for sacks. The rate is calculated by subtracting a QB's sack yards from his passing yards, then dividing that number by the sum of the QB's pass attempts and sacks taken. A higher number (green) is good for QBs and receivers, while a lower number (red) indicates that matchup’s pass offense could be in trouble.

Champ NYA

Neither Jaire Alexander nor Kevin King shadowed during the first matchup between these two teams. It seems unlikely they'll be asked to do so this week against Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel, who are similar enough in terms of size and route-running ability to probably not warrant individual one-on-one matchups.

The 49ers narrowly edged the Patriots as the league's single-best pass defense, ranking among the league's top-three units in net yards allowed per attempt (No. 1), explosive pass-play rate allowed (No. 3) and pass defense DVOA (No. 2) during the regular season. Still, Richard Sherman (PFF's No. 1 CB) doesn't move around the formation, so Davante Adams could match up against Ahkello Witherspoon (No. 79) and K'Waun Williams (No. 9) whenever they please. Get your popcorn ready.

Red Zone Efficiency

The field shrinks inside the red zone, as the defense essentially gains an extra sideline with the back of the end zone limiting the types of vertical concepts that offenses can run. We can help identify which teams have the best potential to cash in on their opportunities inside the 20-yard line using each offense and defense's red zone TD rates (via TeamRankings.com).

Combined Red Zone TD Rate: The sum of an offense's rate of TDs per red zone possession and the defense's percentage of TDs allowed per red zone possession. A higher percentage (green) indicates an efficient offense inside the 20-yard line against a defense that struggles to keep their opponents out of the end zone, while a lower percentage (red) indicates an offense that hasn't had much success converting their scoring chances into six points and is facing a defense that has managed to largely thrive with their backs against the wall.

Champ RZ