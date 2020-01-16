NFL Conference Championship Injury Dashboard
The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.
You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor from all four teams that will be playing this Sunday.
The Packers are a bit banged up behind Davante Adams, as neither Geronimo Allison (illness) nor Allen Lazard (ankle) managed to start the week with a full practice. The likes of FB Danny Vitale (knee), OLB Preston Smith (ankle), G Billy Turner (ankle) and DL Kenny Clark (back) are also all functioning at less than 100 percent.
49ers RBs Tevin Coleman (elbow) and Raheem Mostert (calf) each suffered minor injuries in the team's Divisional Round win over the Vikings, but both chalked up a full practice on Wednesday and should be good to go for Sunday. TE George Kittle (ankle) is also fully expected to suit up this week despite his nagging issue. Things are a little bit less certain for LB Kwon Alexander (pec) and DE Dee Ford (hamstring), but ultimately it'd be surprising if either winds up inactive.
Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy (illness) and QB Matt Moore (illness) are sick, but should be active come Sunday. The more-pressing issue is the status of DL Chris Jones (calf), who figures to be functioning at far less than 100 percent if active this week. TE Travis Kelce (knee) and CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder) are each tentatively expected to suit up Sunday.
Titans WR Adam Humphries (ankle) appears to be on track to return after getting in a limited practice to start the week. CBs Logan Ryan (illness) and Adoree' Jackson (foot) are also expected to play through their respective issues. The likes of WR Cody Hollister (ankle), Rashaan Evans (foot) and LB David Long (knee) popped up on the injury report, but each are tentatively expected to play.
The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all eight team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".
Championship Sunday
Tm
Pos
Injury
Tm Status
RW Status
M
Tu
W
Th
F
Danny Vitale
GNB
FB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
GNB
WR
Illness
-
Ques
-
-
DNP
-
-
GNB
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
GNB
OLB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
GNB
G
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
GNB
DL
Back
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
GNB
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
G
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
T
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
CB
Shoulder
-
Prob
-
-
FP
-
-
Chris Jones
KAN
DT
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
DNP
-
-
KAN
RB
Illness
-
Prob
-
-
DNP
-
-
KAN
QB
Illness
-
Prob
-
-
DNP
-
-
KAN
TE
Knee
-
Prob
-
-
LP
-
-
KAN
DT
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DE
Chest
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DE
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RG
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Calf
-
Prob
-
-
FP
-
-
SFO
RB
Elbow
-
Prob
-
-
FP
-
-
SFO
LB
Pectoral
-
Prob
-
-
LP
-
-
SFO
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
DNP
-
-
SFO
TE
Ankle
-
Prob
-
-
DNP
-
-
SFO
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DJ Jones
SFO
DT
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Knee, foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
C
Knee, ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
T
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DB
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
TEN
WR
Ankle
-
Prob
-
-
FP
-
-
TEN
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
TEN
CB
Illness
-
Prob
-
-
DNP
-
-
TEN
LB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
TEN
CB
Foot
-
Prob
-
-
LP
-
-
David Long
TEN
LB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
LP
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Wrist
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joshua Kalu
TEN
CB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Upper Body
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-