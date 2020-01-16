NFL Conference Championship Injury Dashboard

Ian Hartitz
Rotoworld

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor from all four teams that will be playing this Sunday.

  • The Packers are a bit banged up behind Davante Adams, as neither Geronimo Allison (illness) nor Allen Lazard (ankle) managed to start the week with a full practice. The likes of FB Danny Vitale (knee), OLB Preston Smith (ankle), G Billy Turner (ankle) and DL Kenny Clark (back) are also all functioning at less than 100 percent.

  • 49ers RBs Tevin Coleman (elbow) and Raheem Mostert (calf) each suffered minor injuries in the team's Divisional Round win over the Vikings, but both chalked up a full practice on Wednesday and should be good to go for Sunday. TE George Kittle (ankle) is also fully expected to suit up this week despite his nagging issue. Things are a little bit less certain for LB Kwon Alexander (pec) and DE Dee Ford (hamstring), but ultimately it'd be surprising if either winds up inactive.

  • Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy (illness) and QB Matt Moore (illness) are sick, but should be active come Sunday. The more-pressing issue is the status of DL Chris Jones (calf), who figures to be functioning at far less than 100 percent if active this week. TE Travis Kelce (knee) and CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder) are each tentatively expected to suit up Sunday.

  • Titans WR Adam Humphries (ankle) appears to be on track to return after getting in a limited practice to start the week. CBs Logan Ryan (illness) and Adoree' Jackson (foot) are also expected to play through their respective issues. The likes of WR Cody Hollister (ankle), Rashaan Evans (foot) and LB David Long (knee) popped up on the injury report, but each are tentatively expected to play.

The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all eight team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".

Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.

Championship Sunday

Tm

Pos

Injury

Tm Status

RW Status

M

Tu

W

Th

F

Danny Vitale

GNB

FB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Geronimo Allison

GNB

WR

Illness

-

Ques

-

-

DNP

-

-

Allen Lazard

GNB

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Preston Smith

GNB

OLB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Billy Turner

GNB

G

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Kenny Clark

GNB

DL

Back

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Cole Madison

GNB

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lane Taylor

GNB

G

Biceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Raven Greene

GNB

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jace Sternberger

GNB

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Equanimeous St. Brown

GNB

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Spriggs

GNB

T

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Morris Claiborne

KAN

CB

Shoulder

-

Prob

-

-

FP

-

-

Chris Jones

KAN

DT

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

DNP

-

-

LeSean McCoy

KAN

RB

Illness

-

Prob

-

-

DNP

-

-

Matt Moore

KAN

QB

Illness

-

Prob

-

-

DNP

-

-

Travis Kelce

KAN

TE

Knee

-

Prob

-

-

LP

-

-

Xavier Williams

KAN

DT

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Juan Thornhill

KAN

S

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Spencer Ware

KAN

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Okafor

KAN

DE

Chest

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Darrel Williams

KAN

RB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Emmanuel Ogbah

KAN

DE

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Martinas Rankin

KAN

RG

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Breeland Speaks

KAN

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Kemp

KAN

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Henne

KAN

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Reaser

KAN

DB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Raheem Mostert

SFO

RB

Calf

-

Prob

-

-

FP

-

-

Tevin Coleman

SFO

RB

Elbow

-

Prob

-

-

FP

-

-

Kwon Alexander

SFO

LB

Pectoral

-

Prob

-

-

LP

-

-

Dee Ford

SFO

DE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

DNP

-

-

George Kittle

SFO

TE

Ankle

-

Prob

-

-

DNP

-

-

Kentavius Street

SFO

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jullian Taylor

SFO

DT

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

DJ Jones

SFO

DT

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marquise Goodwin

SFO

WR

Knee, foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Weston Richburg

SFO

C

Knee, ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ronald Blair

SFO

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Hurd

SFO

WR

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Taylor

SFO

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kentavius Street

SFO

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jerick McKinnon

SFO

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Shon Coleman

SFO

T

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Harris

SFO

DB

Groin

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Adam Humphries

TEN

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Cody Hollister

TEN

WR

Ankle

-

Prob

-

-

FP

-

-

Jayon Brown

TEN

LB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Logan Ryan

TEN

CB

Illness

-

Prob

-

-

DNP

-

-

Rashaan Evans

TEN

LB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Adoree' Jackson

TEN

CB

Foot

-

Prob

-

-

LP

-

-

David Long

TEN

LB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

LP

-

-

Ryan Succop

TEN

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Delanie Walker

TEN

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malcolm Butler

TEN

CB

Wrist

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Fluellen

TEN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Succop

TEN

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joshua Kalu

TEN

CB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Batson

TEN

WR

Upper Body

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

