NFL conference championship games: Fighting Irish Wire staff predictions

Football season goes so fast each and every year. We spend so much time counting down the weeks and days until the seasons begin at all age levels and it seems like in the blink of an eye it’s gone.

With that in mind here we are with just three games remaining in the NFL season before the long wait from February until September kicks in.

Related: Former Notre Dame players remaining in this NFL post season

So who wins the NFL’s conference championship games this coming weekend and will the games be anywhere near as entertaining as the memorable divisional weekend?

Here is what the Fighting Irish Wire staff sees happening this Sunday:

Geoffrey Clark:

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

AFC: It’s been clear for a few years now that this is the franchise that will set the precedent in the NFL over the next decade thanks in no small part to the tandem of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. Someone might challenge that over the next few years, but it won’t be the Bengals. Joe Burrow has a bright future and will have other opportunities to get this far once he’s had more seasoning. As sad as it will be for my Skyline Chili-loving heart to watch the Bengals’ run come to an end, the Chiefs simply have too much firepower to allow an opponent like this to get in the way.

Kansas City 45, Cincinnati 21

NFC: Matthew Stafford has waited forever for this opportunity, and he showed against Tampa Bay that he’s up to the challenge. While Jimmy Garappolo will have ample protection from the 49ers’ offensive line to make plays, will he be able to outduel Stafford? It comes down to experience in a game like this, and Stafford has shown he can get the most out of his talented receiving corps. Objectively, you could almost flip a coin here, but the Rams just seem to pass the eye test a little better.

Los Angeles 29, San Francisco 22

Michael Chen:

USA TODAY NETWORKS

AFC: After watching last week’s epic game where Patrick Mahomes showed everyone why he is the best young quarterback in the game, it’s going to be difficult to pick against the Chiefs. Kansas City pulled this one out when many on the Buffalo sidelines were already celebrating. As for Cincinnati, they’re an upstart team with one of the better young quarterbacks also, in Joey Burrow. The biggest difference for me is going to be the offensive line, and the Chiefs have a huge advantage. The Bengals will build off this impressive season, and a late season win over KC, but it ends here as the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl.

Story continues

Kansas City 38 Cincinnati 17

NFC: This should be the better game of Championship weekend might not work out that way. On paper, it’s two teams with very solid defenses and one of them owning the other. San Francisco has had the Rams number recently, having won the last 6 meetings, but this one is different, with a NFC crown and a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Matt Stafford exercised some demons last week in their thrilling win against last year’s champs, Tampa Bay, which might be sending Tom Brady off into the sunset. The 49ers shut down the Packers high powered offense in Green Bay and might have put a cap on Aaron Rodgers tenure in the Frozen Tundra. This game will be lower scoring than the AFC contest, and I’m going with the better quarterback and a streak about to be ended.

Los Angeles 28 San Francisco 21

Jeff Feyerer:

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

AFC: I don’t foresee it being very close. It took a little while this season, but Mahomes and the boys are rolling. Just as Josh Allen has been trying to push Mahomes off the mountain for the last few years, I think Joe Burrow will have the same challenge. If anything, this will be a clear indication of how the Bengals should spend their $50+ million available to them in free agency this offseason. Sure, they beat the Chiefs earlier this season, but this is the playoffs now in Kansas City. The Bengals have the firepower to hang for awhile, but Andy Reid and the Chiefs move on to Los Angeles.

Kansas City 38 Cincinnati 24

NFC: I expect Sean McVay to exercise those Kyle Shanahan demons and six straight losses to the 49ers, but beating them for the first time since 2018 and advancing for a Super Bowl in their home stadium. It will be interesting to see whether left tackle Andrew Whitworth is available on Sunday and even more interesting whether Stafford will simply give what the 49ers defense gives him. I wouldn’t be surprised to see San Francisco defend Cooper Kupp the same way they defended Davante Adams by bracketing him or double-teaming him forcing Stafford to use his secondary weapons, something Aaron Rodgers wasn’t able to do. On the other side of the ball, I expect the Rams pressure to be relentless and their run defense to smother Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel, making Jimmy Garoppolo beat them with his arm. I don’t see that happening.

Los Angeles 31 San Francisco 23

Nick Shepkowski:

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

AFC: We’re roughly a month removed from the Bengals taking down the Chiefs in one of the most exciting games of the 2021 regular season but can they do it again? The problem for Joe Burrow and Cincinnati is that this one is on the road and that Kansas City has gotten past the long narrative of being playoff choke artists at home. This Chiefs squad overcame a slow start to the regular season and was firing on all cylinders by December. Joe Burrow has the Bengals positioned nicely for years to come but Sunday will belong to Mahomes and the Chiefs yet again.

Kansas City 34, Cincinnati 21

NFC: You know how the generic brand of aspirin is the exact same thing as the name brand besides the name of it but is significantly cheaper? That’s how I see the 49ers in this game with the Rams. The star-power certainly goes in the favor of the Rams but San Francisco is just as good despite not having the name brands like Beckham, Cupp, Donald, Miller, or Stafford. They’ve also had Sean McVay’s number for the last three years, winning the previous six head-to-head matchups. The 49ers turn Matthew Stafford over multiple times while Jimmy G manages a perfect game plan and the Niners sneak out another victory in front of their fans that will again overtake SoFi Stadium.

San Francisco 20, Los Angeles 17

1

1