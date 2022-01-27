NFL Conference Championship Games announcers revealed

There will be a pair of games on Sunday to determine the teams that advance to Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

The networks doing the contests, CBS and FOX, already have their superb broadcast teams ready for the booths and sidelines. So, who gets the call?

AFC Championship

CBS 3 p.m.: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Jay Feely, Evan Washburn,Tracy Wolfson

NFC Championship

FOX 6:30 p.m.: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi