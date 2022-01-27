NFL Conference Championship Games announcers revealed
There will be a pair of games on Sunday to determine the teams that advance to Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.
The networks doing the contests, CBS and FOX, already have their superb broadcast teams ready for the booths and sidelines. So, who gets the call?
AFC Championship
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
CBS 3 p.m.: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Jay Feely, Evan Washburn,Tracy Wolfson
NFC Championship
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
FOX 6:30 p.m.: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi