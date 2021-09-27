NFL says all concussion protocols were followed on Davante Adams' helmet-to-helmet hit

The scariest moment of last weekend's "Sunday Night Football" game came midway through the fourth quarter, when Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams took a hard hit to the helmet while trying to catch a pass.

The hit by San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward left Adams face down and motionless on the ground for more than a minute. He eventually got up and left the field under his own power, then was checked out by trainers in the medical tent on the sideline.

About two minutes later, after missing all of one play, Adams was back in the game like nothing ever happened. He would eventually finish the game with 12 receptions for 132 receptions and a touchdown, with two of those catches setting up the Packers' game-winning field goal.

That sequence of events left many skeptical that Adams was properly tested for a concussion or other head injury. He had taken a violent hit to the head and looked out cold for a few seconds. The trainers barely had enough time to ask him "How many fingers am I holding up?"

One day later, the NFL released a statement explaining that all concussion protocols had been followed, claiming Adams was cleared by both the Packers medical staff and the league's unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant.

"As with any play that leads to a medical evaluation, we followed up with the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant and team medical staff to review the sequence of events. All concussion protocols were fully followed. Adams was cleared by both the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant and the team doctor. Additionally, the team medical staff continued to monitor him throughout the remainder of the game as is standard practice."

Adams also defended his treatment after the game, telling reporters had knocked the wind out of him.

"It wasn't a concussion," Adams said. "I went on the sideline. They evaluated, and saw right away, I was straight. More than anything, on the ground, was my chest. I was having trouble catching a breath. But, definitely good now."

Adams went on to characterize his concussion test in the medical tent as a quick check.

"It was pretty apparent to them right away," Adams said. "I think me being down is what had them kinda worried at the beginning. And then once they came over and was talking to me, they went through all the protocol on the field, then when I came off, went in the tent. I was ready to go on the sideline. They said they had to go in the tent, check me out. So, went in there, knocked that out, and then, back out there."

If all of that is true, Adams seems to have dodged a major bullet.