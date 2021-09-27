NFL: Concussion protocol ‘fully followed’ after hit on Packers WR Davante Adams

The NFL followed up on #Packers WR Davante Adams’ injury Sunday night and is comfortable all protocols were followed. (Side note: I’m told the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant is from SF and a leading expert on concussion.) Statement from the league: pic.twitter.com/Jjoufyhu74 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 27, 2021

The NFL confirmed that all concussion protocols were followed correctly following the vicious hit on Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Adams, who absorbed a hit to the chest and helmet by Jimmie Ward in the fourth quarter, was down on the field for several minutes before exiting to the sideline for evaluation. He was cleared by the necessary individuals and returned to the field after missing only one play.

“All concussion protocols were fully followed. Adams was cleared by both the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant and the team doctor,” the NFL wrote in a statement.

After the game, Adams said he was down on the field because of the hit to his chest and the resulting trouble he was having to breathe. The team evaluated Adams for a concussion in the blue medical tent on the sideline but quickly cleared him.

On the game-winning drive, Adams caught two passes for 42 yards, setting up Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal.

Adams said he felt fine after the game and was expecting to play next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

