NFL competition committee says this crucial Super Bowl play would have been interference against Patriots originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

On the same night that the NFL passed a rule allowing coaches to challenge pass interference calls and non-calls, the competition committee admitted they were wrong about a key play near the end of Super Bowl LIII.

With four minutes left in the game and the Patriots up 10-3, Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks dropped a pass that would have put Los Angeles on the one-yard line. The committee said Tuesday that the play should have been called defensive interference against the Pats.

The competition committee said this play should have been interference and the #Rams would have gotten the ball on the 1-yard line. I pointed this out that night (some of you were irritated). It was subtle but by the letter of the law... pic.twitter.com/TdJi2YBnzw — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 27, 2019

If the refs called defensive PI, the Rams would have had a shot at tying the game. Instead, New England went on to claim their sixth Super Bowl title.

With the new rule in place, we can expect plays like the one above to be reviewed often.

