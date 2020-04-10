NFL competition committee aims to nix onside kicks, protect punt returners

The annual meeting of the NFL’s competition committee has produced several proposed rule changes, including alterations to overtime, an attempt to eliminate onside kicks and extra protections for punt and kickoff returners.

The meeting produced proposals from the nine-man committee, as well as several from individual teams. The changes need to be approved by at least 24 of the 32 team owners in order to go into effect.

Four proposals came from the Philadelphia Eagles, including one that would replace onside kicks with the trailing team running a single 4th-and-15 play from its own 25-yard line in order to retain possession. The Eagles also proposed restoring the overtime period to 15 minutes while reducing the impact of the overtime coin toss.

The most significant rule change recommended by the competition committee itself was extending defenceless-player protections to kickoff and punt returners who have only just caught the ball and have not had a chance to avoid or prepare for contact from an opposing player.

Other proposals included adding an eighth game official as a 'booth umpire', modifying the ban on blindside blocks and tweaking clock management related to late-game penalties.

NFL owners will not vote on a renewal of video reviews for pass interference calls, indicating that rule will be dropped for the 2020 season after mixed initial results.

The competition committee is chaired by Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay and includes Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, two team owners – the Dallas Cowboys’ Stephen Jones and the New York Giants’ John Mara – two general managers – the Baltimore Ravens’ Ozzie Newsome and the Denver Broncos’ John Elway – along with three head coaches – the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, the New Orleans Saints’ Sean Payton and the Washington Redskins’ Ron Rivera.