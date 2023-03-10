What are NFL compensatory draft picks and which teams have received them for 2023 draft?

The NFL draft seems pretty simple at first glance. All 32 teams make seven rounds of selections in reverse order based on final standings from the previous season.

However, compensatory selections handed out to the teams that lose certain players or staff throw a massive wrench into that formula — shaking up the balance of the draft and giving some teams more picks to reload their rosters and/or levy in draft-day trades.

But what are compensatory picks — or comp picks, for short — and why do certain teams get them? Let's take a look at why the NFL hands out these special selections and which teams will be making use of them in the 2023 draft.

What are comp picks in NFL draft?

Comp picks are given to teams that incurred a net loss of compensatory free agents (CFAs) or saw the departure of specific staff members. The system is designed to balance the level of competition for teams who suffer major losses in free agency.

These picks are designated between the third and seventh rounds of the draft, with the value and quantity of those selections varying based on the number and net value change in CFAs during the prior free-agent signing period. No more than 32 — an amount equal to the number of NFL teams — can be handed out.

However, the NFL began awarding compensatory picks in 2020 to teams who lost a minority coach or top football executive to another team. The awarded teams are given third-round selections in each of the next two drafts or each of the next three drafts if two minority employees are hired by another team. These are special comp picks not beholden to the limit of 32.

What determines how many comp picks teams get?

The NFL uses a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors to determine which players are classified as CFAs. Teams that suffer a net loss in CFAs receive a corresponding number of compensatory picks. For example, a team that lost three CFAs in free agency but signed two would be awarded one comp pick.

The formula, which is confidential, also determines where these comp picks fall in the draft based on the net value loss of CFAs by a team. Just like no more than 32 comp picks can be handed out, no team can be awarded more than four in a single draft.

Conversely, if fewer than 32 comp picks are handed out, the remaining number is distributed to teams based on draft order. These are called supplemental selections.

Which teams have comp picks in 2023 NFL draft?

There were 30 comp picks handed out for the 2023 draft. The San Francisco 49ers led the way with a maximum of four, plus an additional three special comp picks for losing minority staff members to other teams, for a total of seven. The Los Angeles Rams were also awarded four picks.

In addition to the 49ers, the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs were also awarded special comp picks (third round). The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans — the teams picking No. 1 and No. 2 overall, respectively — were given the two supplemental selections (seventh round) since only 30 of 32 comp picks were handed out.

Here is a full breakdown of comp picks in the 2023 draft:

Third round, 96 overall: Cardinals

Third round, 97 overall: Commanders

Third round, 98 overall: Browns

Third round, 99 overall: 49ers

Third round, 100 overall: Chiefs

Third round, 102 overall: 49ers

Fourth round, 135 overall: Patriots

Fifth round, 167 overall: Rams

Fifth round, 168 overall: Cardinals

Fifth round, 169 overall: Cowboys

Fifth round, 170 overall: Packers

Fifth round, 171 overall: Rams

Fifth round, 172 overall: Giants

Fifth round, 173 overall: 49ers

Fifth round, 174 overall: Raiders

Fifth round, 175 overall: Buccaneers

Fifth round, 176 overall: Cowboys

Fifth round, 177 overall: Rams

Sixth round, 210 overall: Patriots

Sixth round, 211 overall: Vikings

Sixth round, 212 overall: Cowboys

Sixth round, 213 overall: Cardinals

Sixth round, 214 overall: Raiders

Sixth round, 215 overall: Commanders

Sixth round, 216 overall: 49ers

Sixth round, 217 overall: Chiefs

Seventh round, 250 overall: Chiefs

Seventh round, 251 overall: Rams

Seventh round, 252 overall: Buccaneers

Seventh round, 253 overall: 49ers

Seventh round, 254 overall: Giants

Seventh round, 255 overall: 49ers

Seventh round, 256 overall: Packers

Seventh round, 257 overall: Saints

Seventh round, 258 overall: Bears

Seventh round, 259 overall: Texans

