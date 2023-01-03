NFL community unites in support of Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was hospitalized on Monday in critical condition after collapsing on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The incident prompted an outpouring of support from the NFL community and beyond.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on a pass play. Hamlin stood up after completing the tackle, but almost immediately fell back to the turf.

He remained on his back as players surrounded him and called for medical attention. An ambulance drove on to the field, but medical staff spent several moments tending to him as he laid on the turf. He required CPR on the field, according to reporters on the scene, and was eventually transported to a local hospital. More than 15 minutes passed before he was transported off the field in the ambulance.

Players surround Damar Hamlin as he receives medical attention on the field. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

The NFL eventually postponed the game and confirmed that Hamlin was in critical condition. His marketing representative Jordan Rooney tweeted later Monday that his vitals were back to normal and that he was administered a breathing tube. Details of his health status beyond those updates was unclear as of late Monday.

As the scene played out members of the NFL community reacted on TV and on social medial including former NFL safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark.

"This isn't about a football player, this is about a human."@Realrclark25 spent time with @notthefakeSVP to offer support to Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/fJT80Nz7kV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2023

"This is about Damar Hamlin," Clark said. "It's about a young man at 24 years old who was living his dream that a few hours ago was getting ready to play the biggest game of his NFL career. There's probably nowhere else in the world he wanted to be.

"Now he fights for his life. And when Damar Hamlin falls to the turf and when you see the medical staff rush to the field and both teams are on the field, you realize this isn't normal. You realize this isn't just football. ... We forget that part of living this dream is putting your life at risk. And tonight, we got to see a side of football that is extremely ugly."

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was paralyzed on a tackle on the same field in Cincinnati. He tweeted his support for Hamlin.

Prayers for Hamlin 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 i hope everything is okay. — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) January 3, 2023

Higgins likewise expressed his well wishes.

My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love 🙏🏾💙 — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) January 3, 2023

As did members of the larger football community including current and former NFL players.

Praying hard.. please be okay man. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 3, 2023

The game is not important.



Damar Hamlin’s life is important.



Please be ok. Please.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2023

Praying hard for D Hamlin 🙏🏾 — Myles Garrett (@Flash_Garrett) January 3, 2023

Come on D Ham 🤞🏾❤️ — KJ Osborn (@KJ_Osborn) January 3, 2023

Please keep Demar Hamlin and his family in your thoughts and prayers. NFL doesn’t have a manual on how to proceed after an incident like this. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾#MondayNightFootball #BillsVsBengals — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 3, 2023

Please join me in prayer for Damar Hamlin 🙏 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) January 3, 2023

Really hate to see that… prayers for his Damar Hamin’s safety 🙏🏾 — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) January 3, 2023

We offer our prayers and well wishes to Damar Hamlin and his family. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 3, 2023

Often times people watching forget what players risk on Sundays. Praying hard for Damar Hamlin and his family. God speed. — Scott Quessenberry (@ScootsyQ) January 3, 2023

God be wit D Hamlin right now!! 🙏 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 3, 2023

Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family. — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) January 3, 2023

Do y’all understand they had to do CPR on this man, God I’m sending prayers to this man and his family, it’s crazy that we love this game…… — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) January 3, 2023

Colts prayers to Damar and his family. 🙏 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 3, 2023

Wow. CPR being administered is another level of scary. Prayers for @DamarHamlin and his family. GOD BLESS. Be with him right now. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾@BuffaloBills @Bengals — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 3, 2023

Damar Hamlin is the best of us.



We love you, 3. Praying for you. pic.twitter.com/fYymfFsynp — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) January 3, 2023

Prayers to Damar Hamlin🙏🏾 — Marvin Harrison Jr. (@MarvHarrisonJr) January 3, 2023

News of Hamlin's condition broke as NBA games were being played. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James spoke about Hamlin in his postgame news conference.

LeBron on Hamlin pic.twitter.com/rAP70VXnRR — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) January 3, 2023

"My thoughts and super prayers go up to the skies above for that kid's family, for him," James said. ... "It's a terrible thing to see, and I wish nothing the best for that kid, the city of Buffalo, the franchise, the Bills and the rest of the NFL too as well and also the Bengals that were there playing that game."

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell addressed Hamlin in his postgame news conference after a historic 71-point performance.

Donovan Mitchell showing support during his press conference to Damar Hamlin after scoring 71 points.



Goes to show this is deeper than just sports 🙌pic.twitter.com/ilpQMiIkwZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 3, 2023

"Prayers up for the Bills safety," Mitchell said. ... "I wish him and his family — we're praying for him, all of us in the locker room. Kevin Love actually hit me on it and wanna — from the Cavaliers organization — we wanna wish the best and pray everything goes well."

Fans of both teams gathered at the hospital where Hamlin was receiving treatment for a candlelight vigil.

Fans gather outside of University of Cincinnati Medical Center, late Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati, where Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin was taken after collapsing on the field during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

NFL reporter Lisa Salters was on the scene covering the incident. She struggled to hold back tears during her report.

“All that really matters is Damar Hamlin and his family.”@saltersl reported from Cincinnati after the Bills-Bengals game was suspended. pic.twitter.com/23BTNUJlHa — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2023

"We've grown accustomed to it, seeing guys take hard hits," Salters said. "See them stay down for a little while, get back up, give the thumbs up. That's what we were all hoping for was that Damar Hamlin was gonna get up and get in that ambulance, he was gonna give us the thumbs up. We were all gonna know he was OK.

"When that didn't happen, I think this entire stadium was devastated. All I can really think about is that player. His teammates just seeing the agony on their faces, the concern on their faces. They're scared for him right now and they should be. We all should be."