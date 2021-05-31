NFL community recognizes Memorial Day and honors those who've served

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it would welcome dialogue with world number two Naomi Osaka over her decision to boycott press conferences at this year's French Open. Japanese player Osaka cited the impact on players' mental wellbeing for her decision, saying the nature of questions from journalists is like "kicking a person when they are down". While the 23-year-old has received some support, 13-times French Open champion Rafa Nadal and women's world number one Ash Barty believe players have a duty to address the media.