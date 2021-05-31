NFL community recognizes Memorial Day and honors those who've served
NFL community recognizes Memorial Day and honors those who've served.
Charlotte Motor Speedway has always been Rick Hendrick‘s personal playground. Sunday night‘s Coca-Cola 600 brought new life to the team owner‘s dominance at the 1.5-mile oval that sits just 1.8 miles away from the Hendrick race shop. Kyle Larson, Hendrick‘s newest driver, earned Hendrick‘s 269th Cup Series victory to push the organization past Petty Enterprises […]
CONCORD, N.C. — New spotter, no sweat for Chase Elliott. After Eddie D‘Hondt‘s indefinite suspension from NASCAR earlier this week, Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team were tasked with a quick-turn find for the open position in time for the Charlotte Motor Speedway race weekend. Elliott chose to keep it in the family, […]
Free agent running back Le'Veon Bell says he is waiting to sign with the right team that will utilize his talents. Bell posted in a series of tweets on Thursday. Bell, 29, was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers before sitting out the entire 2018 season on the franchise tag in a contract dispute.
LONDON (Reuters) -The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it would welcome dialogue with world number two Naomi Osaka over her decision to boycott press conferences at this year's French Open. Japanese player Osaka cited the impact on players' mental wellbeing for her decision, saying the nature of questions from journalists is like "kicking a person when they are down". While the 23-year-old has received some support, 13-times French Open champion Rafa Nadal and women's world number one Ash Barty believe players have a duty to address the media.
Tagovailoa's admission sheds light on Miami's decision to look to Ryan Fitzpatrick in some late-game situations last season.
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia's major sports leagues and Olympic hopefuls scrambled to make contingency plans on Thursday after authorities announced a seven-day lockdown in the southern state of Victoria to contain an outbreak of a "highly infectious" COVID-19 variant. Australia's second most populous state will be locked down from 11:59 p.m. (1359 GMT) on Thursday after authorities reported 12 new cases, bringing the Melbourne outbreak to 26. Melbourne, the country's sporting capital, has more than a dozen professional teams competing in top flight leagues, and all faced disruption and schedule changes.
Chris Weidman has made incredible progress after breaking his leg in April.
Carla Esparza took another big step toward another title shot at UFC Fight Night 188. But was it enough to be next in line?
Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a […]
Jonathan Taylor will be an early first-round pick in fantasy drafts, but that's where the certainties end for the Colts. Our experts examine the 24th-ranked team in our power rankings.
* The Indy 500 is set to be the most-attended sporting event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with 135,000 spectators - approximately 40% capacity - present inside the IMS. * Under normal circumstances, the 559-acre IMS, which is large enough to hold Vatican City, Yankee Stadium, Churchill Downs, the Roman Colosseum and Rose Bowl, can accommodate around 400,000 people, including workers.
JENNERSTOWN, PA. — Practice was limited because of wet conditions Saturday, but Justin Bonsignore and Craig Lutz showed they still have the speed at Jennerstown Speedway that made them winners there last year. Bonsignore piloted the No. 51 Phoenix Communications Inc. Chevrolet around the half-mile in 17.951 seconds (104.685 mph). Lutz was on top of […]
CONCORD, N.C. — For the past three weeks, it‘s been Hendrick Motorsports versus the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series field. Team owner Rick Hendrick celebrated a record-breaking 269th Cup Series victory — surpassing Petty Enterprises on the all-time list — with Kyle Larson‘s win in Sunday night‘s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. His […]
LeBron James – from The Decision to beyond – has ushered in an era of player empowerment in the NBA.
There's a new chapter to the Kane-Reaves rivalry.
The world No. 2 is out of Roland Garros.
Naomi Osaka's well-being is more important than any tennis match, but the way this has played out has done no favors for anyone involved.
Kevin Durant has thoughts.
The Nets' Kyrie Irving went out of his way to step on the logo of his former team, the Celtics, on Sunday, prompting Kevin Garnett to pop off.