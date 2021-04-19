NFL community pays homage to Alex Smith following retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith announced his retirement on Monday. This past season, the former no. 1 overall draft pick and 16-year veteran completed a remarkable comeback from a devastating leg injury, while helping Washington end a four season playoff drought.

Smith served as an inspiration on and off the field, which is why the NFL community displayed an outpouring of respect to #11. Take a look:

Frank Gore, former teammate in San Francisco for seven seasons

Gore was Smith’s RB1 for his entire tenure with the San Francisco 49ers from 2005-2012. Gore made four Pro Bowls as a running back in the Bay, and was named second-team All-Pro in 2006. Gore holds the record for most games played as a running back (241) and is the third-highest rusher of all time.

Blessed to start this @NFL journey with Alex Smith #QB1 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Wishing you and the fam all the best‼️ #FootballisFamily pic.twitter.com/JJtJLxbF8t — Frank Gore (@frankgore) April 19, 2021

Dwayne Haskins, former WFT teammate

Washington drafted Haskins 15th overall in 2019, partially because they needed to fill the hole at quarterback following Smith’s injury. Throughout Haskins' two seasons in the nation’s capital, Smith acted as a veteran mentor to the former Ohio State signal-caller. Now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Haskins paid tribute on his Instagram.

J.J. Watt, three-time Defensive Player of the Year

Watt was one of the players involved in the sack that led to Smith's leg injury. Watt always maintained a tremendous degree of respect for Smith, and demonstrated such shortly after Smith announced his retirement.

Heck of a career pre-injury,

Legendary status post.



Absolutely incredible comeback, a picture of determination, perseverance and sheer will.



Thanks for the inspiration and best wishes on the next chapter! https://t.co/AMhbUPYqLV — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 19, 2021

Denver Broncos

The Broncos official Twitter page posted a picture of Smith with Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning. Smith and Manning were AFC rivals from 2013-15 when the former was in Kansas City and the latter was in the Mile High City. The moment from the photo came after the Broncos defeated the Chiefs 24-17 in Denver in September 2014.

Nothing but respect, Alex Smith. ✊ pic.twitter.com/z11QmLzDHy — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 19, 2021

Ryan Clark, former Washington Safety

It’s amazing that Alex Smith got an opportunity to play again. His comeback was inspirational, & his display of will was legendary. Grateful we all got to witness it. It’s time for him to enjoy the rest of his life. He’s done more than enough. Happy retirement brother! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 19, 2021

NFL Players’ Association

A legacy not soon forgotten ✊ Congratulations, Alex Smith. pic.twitter.com/Coq8dGBpqc — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 19, 2021

Mike Greenberg, ESPN analyst

Alex Smith had a terrific football career, and completely independent of that inspired millions of people with his perseverance. #Respect — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) April 19, 2021

The NFL

One of the greatest comebacks in NFL history.



Thanks for being an inspiration, Alex Smith. (via @lizbsmith11/IG) pic.twitter.com/HOqggvmJf7 — NFL (@NFL) April 19, 2021

The Washington Nationals

Not part of the 'NFL community,' but the Washington Nationals paid tribute to their comrades in D.C. with a heartfelt tweet.