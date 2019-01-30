NFL committed to playing in Mexico to “grow the game”

Six days before kickoff, the NFL moved its one scheduled game in Mexico City this season. The condition of the field at Azteca Stadium forced the switch of the Rams-Chiefs game to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in November.

That hasn’t deterred the NFL from returning to Mexico City.

It already announced that the Chiefs and Chargers will play there in 2019 and remains committed to annual games south of the border.

“We were disappointed we weren’t able to play there this year, but I believe all of us did the right thing,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his state of the league address Wednesday. “I believe we’re going to continue that relationship and grow the game of football in Mexico.”

The NFL has played three regular-season games in Mexico City, including the first international game in 2005 when the 49ers played the Cardinals.