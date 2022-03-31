NFL commissioner Roger Goodell ‘thrilled’ for new Bills stadium

At long last, the Buffalo Bills will have a very extended stay in Orchard Park.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is happy for his hometown team.

Goodell, a Jamestown native, commented from the NFL owners meetings that he’s happy the Bills are locked into the Buffalo market.

“There’s a 30-year commitment to be there in that new stadium,” Goodell said via the Buffalo News. “I’m thrilled that the Bills will be there for at least my lifetime.”

With the deal finalized, Buffalo will lock into a $1.4 billion new home which could open by the 2026 season. That will then be the team’s home for three decades, at minimum.

Still, the new facility has caused a bit of a stir.

It will cost taxpayers $850M with the rest of the funding coming from the team and NFL.

Previous reports had indicated taxpayer input could cost the public closer to $1B in funding.

For more details on the stadium, check out Bills Wire’s previous coverage:

Related