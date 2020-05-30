NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issues statement after George Floyd's death, mass protests

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on Saturday afternoon following the death of George Floyd and days of massive protests and riots across the country.

“The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country,” Goodell said in a statement. “The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. George Floyd and to those who have lost loved ones, including the families of Ms. Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, the cousin of Tracy Walker of the Detroit Lions. “As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league. These tragedies inform the NFL's commitment and our ongoing efforts. There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners.”

Goodell is now the latest in the sports world to speak out after Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody on Monday and video of his arrest — which showed a white police officer putting his knee in Floyd’s neck for seven minutes while he yelled, “I can’t breathe” — went viral. That officer has since been arrested and is now facing murder and manslaughter charges.

Goodell also referenced the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, who was jogging in Georgia in February when he was shot and killed by two white men, and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville EMT who was shot multiple times and killed in her home in the middle of the night by police during a narcotics investigation in March.

Several prominent figures in the NFL have released similar statement in recent days, too, including Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, reigning No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow and Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 29: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the Commissioners press conference on January 29, 2020 at the Hilton Downtown in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

